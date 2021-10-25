Axel Arigato releases first Ready To Wear collection inspired by regal streetwear

Axel Arigato has introduced their first range of clothing that helps create an environmentally conscious wardrobe.

The fashion brand’s SS22 collection, called Until We Meet Again, reflects on post-pandemic wants and needs through minimalist staple wardrobe pieces, designed with the notion of post-lockdown travel in mind.

Welcoming classic sweatshirts, biker shorts, plus some tailored blazers for good measure. You can’t go wrong when the icon herself, Princess Diana inspired the collection’s regally chic feel.

The brand’s debut in 2014, established them as the go-to affordable and luxury company for footwear by interacting directly with their customers. Now in 2021, various clothing items are readily available for full Axel Arigato outfits.

From varsity jackets, deconstructed wool coats, and a plethora of knitwear, including cable-knit jumpers and form-fitted midi dresses. The sleek attire has longevity, allowing for an always stylish ‘seasonless’ aesthetic.

Honing in on what the Axel Arigato customer desires – coined as ‘expressive minimalism’ – we see contemporary Scandinavian style colliding with dynamic streetwear.

With an increase in womenswear and expanding into full Ready to Wear, the company has also introduced a host of exciting footwear silhouettes – including the vegan leather sneaker, Hooper, a thick-soled basketball-esque ventilated shoe. I comes complete with the reimagined ‘A’ logo in more cursive lettering, showcasing the brand’s evolution.

Recycled rubber and a bio-based plastic, made from sugarcane, are used to create the Magma sandal. A slipper inspired by Japanese ‘wabi-sabi’ beautiful imperfection, also available as the Delta flip-flop, is offered in black, Klein blue and sage green.

We see the return of the Marathon Runner style, in various new colours: an earthy pink, orange, neon yellow and subtle icy-blue. The Genesis Vintage Runner, Aeon, and Dice styles are also reintroduced in this season’s colour palette.

The collection is sectioned into separate Stories, each with their unique textures, palettes and cuts. Further announcements for when items will be released are scheduled through Axel Arigato’s weekly Drop of the Week.

Shop now at www.axelarigato.com and key retailers such as Selfridges, Harrods, Browns, END. Clothing, Kadewe, SSENSE, Neiman Marcus, Antoniolo, Luisaviaroma, TSUM, Level Shoes among others.

Words by Poppy Hawkes