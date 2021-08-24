Yaaas! RuPaul’s Drag Race, Untucked and Celebrity Drag Race renewed for new seasons

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Secret Celebrity Drag Race and Untucked have all been renewed for new seasons by VH1.

Following the success of season 13 on VH1, which saw Symone snatch the crown, the network has decided to bring the series back, back, back again for a 14th run.

The latest season saw the series’ biggest-ever shared audience of 1.3 million viewers thanks to the six-network simulcast premiere in January, making it no surprise that VH1 said “Shantay, you stay” to the show.

Alongside the main series’ 14th season, the accompanying fan favourite Untucked will be making a return – as well as a second season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

In a network statement, RuPaul said: “I am extremely grateful to all the amazing and talented Drag Race queens – past, present and future – that continue to inspire us to find new ways to tell their stories.

“Through love, light and laughter, they remind all of us that the most powerful thing you can do is to become the image of your own imagination.”

It is unclear if any changes will be made to how the shows are aired, given that the franchise moved All Stars 6 from VH1 to the new Paramount+ streaming service earlier in the year.