Trixie Mattel delivers a magical country cover of Lana Del Rey’s Video Games

Her boots are strapped and she is channelling her inner country queen.

The RuPaul Drag Race alum gives the iconic track a twangy twist, with the songstress tapping into the glamour, passion, and overall ambience that made the original track so great.

On top of releasing her epic cover, Trixie has also dropped an accompanying music video.

In the video, Mattel is dressed impeccably while playing the guitar and autoharp. The visual is also filled with retro-styled shots of old western movies and cowboy videos games.

In an interview with Consequence of Sound the singer-songwriter discusses her creative process stating: “I started with my autoharp. The harp let me borrow the delicate sounds from Lana’s version and make the new arrangement more Americana and metallic.”

Watch the full video below and listen to the track here.

