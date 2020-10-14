There’s a new RuPaul’s Drag Race UK docu-series coming to the BBC

Gentlemen, start your engines because BBC Three have announced a brand new show that will follow the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The queens from the first series of the British version of the show will all feature as cameras capture the behind-the-scenes drama that ensued during their first tour together last year.

God Shave The Queens will be available to stream on iPlayer and will also star Drag Race legend Alyssa Edwards, who was on hosting duties for the tour.

Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne will feature, alongside Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo, Cheryl Hole, Blu Hydrangea, Sum Ting Wong, Vinegar Strokes, Scaredy Kat, and Gothy Kendoll.

“I’m so delighted to send my first court of British queens out to the four corners of the realm – spreading their message of light, love and laughter, and sharing their sweet sensitive souls with the people,” RuPaul said in a statement.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three added: “This series is a peek under the wigs to see what happens after the Drag Race curtain comes down. Our British Queens have gone down in RuPaul ‘herstory’ and this series is a reminder of why we loved them so much in series 1 and shows us what it takes to be at the top of the game.”

Filming for God Shave The Queens started days after The Vivienne was crowned, and the subsequent tour saw them visit six cities in the UK, including London, Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester.