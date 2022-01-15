The second batch of queens arrive on the latest episode of Drag Race season 14

It’s that time of the week again and RuPaul’s Drag Race has dropped another gag-worthy episode full of twists and turns.
Picking up where last week left off, the first six queens returned to the werkroom after Orion Story’s tearful elimination.
While wiping off Orion’s lipstick message, Kerri Colby asked June Jambalaya how she felt being in the bottom two.
“The moment you hear you’re in the bottom, I’m like this is not how the story ends. I am not the first girl that goes home,” she explained.
The queens then made their way to the couch and discussed the new batch of contestants that are set to make their debut.
“I don’t really need to meet anybody else. There’s a lot of strength in this cast,” Bosco said.
“I’m hoping they’re all ugly,” Willow Pill added.
While the first set of contestants de-dragged and got comfy – Jorgeous, Deja Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Maddy Morphosis, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Lady Camden, and Daya Betty officially entered the werkroom.
After everyone’s mesmerizing introductions, the queens were interrupted by the sounds of their first-ever RuMail.
“The werkroom has already been entered but it’s not about when you start, it’s about how long you last,” Mama Ru said.
Before they could fully process the drag legend’s ominous words, Ru entered the room to give them more tea on this season’s format and their first mini-challenge.
“Last week, we got to know seven of your competitors and I asked one of them to sashay away,” she revealed. “And by the end of tomorrow, I’ll be asking one of you to sashay as well.”
It didn’t take long for the new set of queens to spiral, with each one of them realizing the stakes at hand.
Like part one of the premiere, the queens were tasked with a photoshoot with celebrity photographer Albert Sanchez.
But this time, they posed with a big bowl of Tic Tac’s inspired by the series famous Tic Tac Lunch event.
After a truly hilarious camp photo session, Angeria took home the prize.
Like last week, the girls first maxi-challenge had them prepare a unique talent for the upcoming CNT’s.
Of course, while the queens got out of drag the conversation swiftly turned to who the “trade” of the season was.
The conversation then led to the topic of a “gold star” – which is someone who hasn’t had intercourse with someone of the opposite sex.
While a majority of the cast admitted to never having sex with women, Deya made sure to highlight that Maddy isn’t a gold star.
“I know that Maddy identifies as a straight male. I don’t think this is anything that has happened on Drag Race history before,” Deya said in a confessional. “But when she does bring it up, these girls are going to be shook.”
However, it didn’t take long for Mama Ru to burst that bubble, when she brought it up during her sit down with Maddy.
“Now you have made history being our first straight contestant,” Ru said. “Now, are you afraid that when you leave here you won’t be straight?”
After the bombshell reveal, the queens were left gagged, shocked and utterly gobsmacked.
“Woah, Maddy is straight? A straight drag queen. Wow, that’s something new,” Angeria said.
Mama Ru went on to ask Maddy how she initially got into drag, to which she revealed that To Wong Foo was her first taste of the craft.
After the dust settled, the queens went on to praise Maddy for her drag journey and security in her sexuality.
“To be a fully-fledged drag queen and be straight is like crazy to me. It kind of makes me have mad respect for her,” Lady Camden said.
“Because you have to be really comfortable with your heterosexuality to tuck all that back and put on a wig and gack gitty gack.”
Before the second round of the CNT’s, the queens were given a surprise visit from guest judge Alicia Keys – who also gave them some inspiring advice.
“The reason why you inspire me is because I feel like we should not hold back,” she said. “This is your time, this your moment and you’re going to show everyone just how special and amazing you are.”
Locked and loaded with talent, the contestants made their way to the stage to showcase their immersive abilities.
Jorgeous started off the CNT’s with a bang with a show-stopping lip-sync to Dua Lipa’s Last Dance track.
Jasmine followed up with another dance-filled lip-sync number that left the judges wanting more.
Daya channelled her inner P!nk with a circus-inspired performance featuring confetti and balloon animals.
Lady Camden took us to the ballet with their hybrid performance that included pirouettes, leaps and piles – all in heels.
Deja gave the judges a cheer tutorial with a quirky southern belle impression.
The judges were then treated to Maddy’s sultry and eye-catching guitar solo.
Angeira ended the CNT’s with a lip-sync to her own track that was filled with intricate dance moves and costume change.
The queens were then tasked with sashaying down the runway in their “signature show-stopping drag.”
After the judge’s deliberation, Angeria was named the winner of the maxi challenge – which left Deja Skye and Daya Betty competing in a lip-sync battle.
In the end, Deja won over Mama Ru with her passionate performance of Alicia Key’s hit record Fallin.
In next week’s episode, the two batches of queen’s finally come together ahead of a fashion ball extravaganza.
