The second batch of queens arrive on the latest episode of Drag Race season 14

It’s that time of the week again and RuPaul’s Drag Race has dropped another gag-worthy episode full of twists and turns.

Picking up where last week left off, the first six queens returned to the werkroom after Orion Story’s tearful elimination.

While wiping off Orion’s lipstick message, Kerri Colby asked June Jambalaya how she felt being in the bottom two.

“The moment you hear you’re in the bottom, I’m like this is not how the story ends. I am not the first girl that goes home,” she explained.

The queens then made their way to the couch and discussed the new batch of contestants that are set to make their debut.

“I don’t really need to meet anybody else. There’s a lot of strength in this cast,” Bosco said.

“I’m hoping they’re all ugly,” Willow Pill added.

While the first set of contestants de-dragged and got comfy – Jorgeous, Deja Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Maddy Morphosis, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Lady Camden, and Daya Betty officially entered the werkroom.

After everyone’s mesmerizing introductions, the queens were interrupted by the sounds of their first-ever RuMail.

“The werkroom has already been entered but it’s not about when you start, it’s about how long you last,” Mama Ru said.

Before they could fully process the drag legend’s ominous words, Ru entered the room to give them more tea on this season’s format and their first mini-challenge.

“Last week, we got to know seven of your competitors and I asked one of them to sashay away,” she revealed. “And by the end of tomorrow, I’ll be asking one of you to sashay as well.”

It didn’t take long for the new set of queens to spiral, with each one of them realizing the stakes at hand.

Like part one of the premiere, the queens were tasked with a photoshoot with celebrity photographer Albert Sanchez.

But this time, they posed with a big bowl of Tic Tac’s inspired by the series famous Tic Tac Lunch event.