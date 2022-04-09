The grand finale queens were revealed on the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14

The final batch of queens have officially been selected on the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14.

Last week the queens flexed their comedic chops during a roast for beloved guest judge Ross Matthews. While some of the ladies delivered hilarious sets, Jorgeous, Deja Skye and Daya Betty struggled to find their footing.

The queens then strutted down the runway in their “TuTu Much” ensembles before heading to the main stage for critiques.

Due to their poor roast performance, Deja, Jorgeous and Daya landed in the bottom and were tasked with lip-syncing for their lives.

After delivering sassy performances to Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 You, Mama Ru announced a surprising double sashay – which resulted in Deja and Jorgeous getting the chop.

Following the jaw-dropping elimination, the five remaining queens entered the workroom exhausted and gagged.

“We’re all really shaken up by what just happened. This is only the third time this has ever happened in RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory,” Willow Pill said in a confessional. “We’re just a little bit speechless.”

After gathering around Jorgeous and Deja’s mirror message, the queens praised Daya for her electric performance.

In response, the Chicago-based queen revealed that she was terrified during the performance due to Jorgeous and Deja’s lip-syncing skills.

The queens then migrated to the couches to praise Bosco for earning another maxi-challenge win.

“I feel just so renewed. I was at the absolute bottom of the bottom and then came back this week and won a challenge, and that feels fucking lit,” she told the girls.

The next day, the queens entered the workroom energized and ready to take on the next challenge.

After Angeria joked about Bosco and Daya making herstory as the first eliminated queens in the top five, Mama Ru entered the building in an all-black glittery ensemble.

“My ferocious five. You know it’s been a bumpy ride, but looking at your beautiful faces and knowing how hard you all fought to get here, if I had to live this season all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing,” she gushed.

Ru then gave the queens their very last maxi-challenge of the season.

“You need to sell your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent as the stars of the music video Catwalk,” she explained. “Taking inspiration from George Michael’s Too Funky video, Catwalk celebrates that rare species known as the supermodel.”

Ru then tasked the queens with writing and recording their own lyrics before she revealed that choreographer Miguel Zarate would be teaching the routine.

“Last but not least, you’ll design your own Catwalk couture to be featured in the video,” she added.

Before leaving the workroom, Mama Ru announced that the queens were also invited to an “intimate Tic-Tac Chit-Chat.”

After Ru departed from the set, the ladies started to brainstorm their lyric and ensemble ideas.

“The main goal of this is to express ourselves in our truest form. While showing how fierce of a supermodel bitch that we are,” Daya said in a confessional.

While sketching out their designs, Bosco asked what Lady Camden had in mind for her outfit, to which the latter responded: “I’m trying to go for an underground raver fairy.”

In a confessional, the Sacramento-based queen said she wanted to “channel a vibe” that the judges hadn’t seen.

Bosco then revealed that she was creating a structured catsuit before jokingly pointing out the lack of panties and a corset this time around.

“I want to channel Miss Linda Evangelista because she’s just the one,” she continued.

Angeria then asked Bosco what type of approach she had regarding the lyric portion of the challenge.

“I’m trying to like very much keep it within who Bosco is as a character,” she responded. “Just being hot bitch, hot irreverent bitch.”

Lady Camden followed up on Bosco’s answer by asking Angeria if she would be singing during the performance.

The Atlanta-based queen then revealed that she was “thinking about rapping.”

The girls then took a break from the Catwalk maxi-challenge to stop by the Tic-Tac Chit-Chat with Mama Ru and Michelle Visage.

The first queen in the hot seat was Bosco, who was asked if she was surprised about being in the top five.

“No, I’m not surprised that I’m here. I felt really strong coming into the competition,” she told Ru and Visage.

“There was a little bit of a stumble but it feels really freeing to like fuck it up and then move forward from that.”

At the end of her sit down, Bosco said it felt great to be connected to Ru and Visage outside of her drag persona.

Daya was the next queen to have a Tic-Tac lunch with the beloved judges.

However, it didn’t take long for the Chicago queen to get roasted after Mama Ru said she didn’t expect to see her in the top five.

Daya then opened up about being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 15.

“I was in the shower one morning, and I felt really sick. I screamed for my mom to come get me out of the shower because I felt like I couldn’t move,” she explained. “They rushed me to the hospital, and it was good old diabetes.”

Daya ended her lunch by talking about the challenges of competing while combating different blood sugar levels.

“When I’m in full drag, I have pads on and a corset, and I’m having to keep my insulin pump hidden and tucked away in my outfits. It’s kind of this juggling game that I have to be really cognitive of,” she revealed in confessional.

The next queen to share lunch with Mama Ru and the former Seduction artist was Angeria – who ended up revealing that she’s a drag mother to eight kids.

The Atlanta queen then talked about her loving relationship with her parents.

“They are like my two biggest supporters. They’ve been getting into the past couple of seasons. My mom feels like she’s a whole Drag Race expert now,” she said.

During Willow’s session with Ru and Visage, the two judges praised the queen for her positive outlook on life.

“I think it’s what I’ve really become known for in Denver. As much as my drag comes from a lot of queerness, a lot of it has to do more with me conquering death,” she explained.

Willow then opened up about her cystinosis diagnosis and its impact on her body.

“The main way it has impacted me is with my hands. It’s just the atrophy of the hands,” she said. But everything you do when you have a disability like that, you just learn to do it in a different way.”

The last queen on the stage was Lady Camden, who talked about her evolution throughout the competition.

“I think what I’ve learned maybe in this competition is that any of the risks that I’ve taken on the runway or in the challenges are the things that paid off the most,” she said.

The British queen then opened up about her brother committing suicide when she was 14 years old.

“I think for that reason, I was kind of keen to leave England. I just never felt like I wanted to go back, because I just felt like it was a physically very dark place to be,” she revealed.

She then said that the dark moments in her life motivated her to make her loved ones “crazy proud.”

The next day, the queens entered the workroom and were greeted by their music video outfits.

After familiarizing themselves with their ensembles, the queens headed to the set to learn the intricate choreography with Miguel Zarate and Visage.

While most of the queens took to the routine, Angeria struggled to keep up with the counts.

Wasting no time at all, the queens then headed to the main stage to film the aforementioned music video and catwalk scenes.

With the music video completed, the queens shedded off their outfits and prepared for their last judges’ panel.

While the ladies painted their faces, Angeria asked what their first impressions of each other were.

Daya said that she was scared standing next to the Atlanta queen.

“I was like, ‘this bitch looks like she knows exactly what she’s doing,'” she explained.

Daya and Willow then revealed that they initially underestimated Lady Camden in the beginning of the compeition.

In a confessional, the British queen said she wasn’t surprised by their lack of faith in her.

“I’m not surprised by the other queens first impressions of me. A lot of the other queens came in immediately showing who they were and I think it took some time for me to peek out,” she said.

With their faces polished and beat, the queens headed to the runway in their “You’re A Winner, Baby” ensembles.

The judges then turned their attention to the queens fierce performances in the Catwalk music video.

After an emotional round of advice to their younger selves, the judges dismissed the queens to untuck in the workroom while they deliberated.

When the queens returned to the stage, Mama Ru announced that Daya, Bosco and Lady Camden were safe – with the latter winning the season’s last maxi-challenge.

This left Angeria and Willow to battle it out in an electric performance of Lady Gaga’s legendary single Telephone.

In the end, Mama Ru delivered one last surprise by sending both Willow and Angeria to the grand finale!

Next week on Drag Race, the entire season 14 cast are coming together for the season’s reunion special.

Watch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 every Saturday on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus. Click here to subscribe.