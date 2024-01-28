“That’s Mother:” Fans are obsessed with Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Drag Race appearance

Sarah Michelle Gellar slayed her guest judge spot on Drag Race, and fans can’t get enough.
Spoilers ahead
On this week’s episode of the long-running drag competition, the queens were tasked with showcasing their sketch comedy skills on RPDR Live.
Like past seasons, the distribution of parts resulted in several arguments among the queens – with Plane Jane and Morphine Love Dion getting into it and Dawn and Plasma having a tense exchange.
Fortunately, the ladies pulled it together just in time for the challenge and their Night of 1000 Chers runway.
While fans gagged over the workroom drama, hilarious RPDR Live performances, and the queens’ Chertastic ensembles, the episode’s iconic guest judge – Sarah Michelle Gellar – became a standout for many Drag Race enthusiasts – with many praising her for delivering detailed and thoughtful critiques.
One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “Sarah Michelle Gellar is such a good guest judge for Drag Race her feedback is so genuine and is clearly based in her knowledge of show biz that it’s constructive and helpful as well.”
Another viewer added: “Sarah Michelle Gellar came to WORK as a guest judge last night. she had notes, jokes, critiques, and compliments. I think she got more screen time as a judge than Michelle, no shade.”
Sarah Michelle Gellar getting universal praise as a guest judge on Drag Race? I’ve prayed for this. I’m crying! 😭😍 #DragRace #Buffy
— TV Tweets (@TVTweets2023) January 27, 2024
In addition to fans being thoroughly impressed by Gellar’s judging style, some viewers expressed disappointment that the episode did not feature a Buffy-inspired challenge or runway.
“I would like a written apology from the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race for robbing us of a Buffy runway when Sarah Michelle Gellar was RIGHT THERE. At the very least, give us a vampire or 90’s/00’s runway,” one person tweeted.
Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “@RuPaulsDragRace absolutely wasted the opportunity to do a Buffy challenge or runway while Sarah Michelle Gellar was judging. Get her back on. #DragRace #DragRace16.”
On next week’s episode of Drag Race season 16, the queens will be tasked with writing their own verses to songs from RuPaul’s hit album Black Butta. Pop music duo Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo) are set to appear as guest judges.
So, if you know me personally or through the internet, you know I LOVE Buffy The Vampire Slayer AND Sarah Michelle Gellar; I truly, madly, deeply wish they recreated the musical episode of Buffy last night on #DragRace – that would have BEEN CAMP!!!!!!!!!!!!
— GOT DAMN ⭐️ (@vincethealien) January 27, 2024
Bring Sarah Michelle Gellar and not do a Buffy comedy challenge really?! #DragRace pic.twitter.com/1RoTerp5TN
— Emmanuel Fourès (@MrFoures) January 27, 2024
Britney #1 on ITunes and Sarah Michelle Gellar on drag race in the same day?!? Sounds like an awesome Friday to me #rpdr #BritneySpearsSelfish #BritneySpears #sarahmichellegellar #buffy
— Juan Buruca (@j_buruca) January 27, 2024
#dragrace not making a “night of a thousand… slayers/Buffy/vampires” when queen 👸Sarah Michelle Gellar was the judge was SUCH a missed opportunity to #slay pic.twitter.com/AHGa6oBu7O
— Rommel Villa (@rommelviba) January 27, 2024
sarah michelle gellar looks so good, like she is THE mother #rpdr #dragrace
— Chelsea 🃏 (@MonsterChelsko) January 27, 2024
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Queen of Comedy. #dragrace pic.twitter.com/upzagsaC5n
— Tim Popp, Six, Squish, Uh uh… (@popphits) January 27, 2024
“With extra special guest judge: Sarah Michelle Gellar!”#DragRace pic.twitter.com/RtIIc79WSA
— clark🫐 (@clarksided) January 27, 2024
Surprised that Sarah Michelle Gellar mentioned this Circus-era Britney look. Is she a stan 😅 #dragrace pic.twitter.com/ydqOuFhdTG
— aa (@_iamakii) January 27, 2024
Sarah Michelle Gellar was so friggin good as a judge this week, man I love her 😭 #DragRace
— Amy🤘🏻 (@belovedfinch) January 27, 2024
How good was Sarah Michelle Gellar as guest judge? Funny lines and constructive critiques #DragRace
— Ben (@fromthedale) January 27, 2024
I’m just saying it now… Sarah Michelle Gellar should be a judge on #DragRace every week from here on out. Just perfect – as we all knew she would be. Also I have waited for that lip sync song since day one of this show… and THAT was the performance… 👀
— Gale Weathers has my heart (@chaffy2402) January 27, 2024
Sarah Michelle Gellar was a GREAT guest judge. That’s my mom right there. #DragRace pic.twitter.com/stthIOSNnL
— mamO (@boomhyung) January 27, 2024
We wasted Sarah Michelle Gellar on THAT?!? #DragRace
— kellen whaley (@kellenwhaley) January 27, 2024
The real star of this episode is Sarah Michelle Gellar who hasn’t aged a damn day! #DragRace pic.twitter.com/dohWMjf1P3
— Victor (@thevictorortizz) January 27, 2024
Sarah Michelle Gellar did an amazing job on #DragRace tonight. The producers gave her so much air time in the critiques. They gave Michelle Visage’s air time to SMG tonight. It was a thing to see. SMG 4 EVER https://t.co/GDLJXlmSkc pic.twitter.com/USngDMRcnx
— SCREAM with Ryan C. Showers Podcast (@ScreamWithRCS) January 27, 2024
Make Sarah Michelle Gellar a permanent judge!!! Bitch she is critiquing
— 💫 (@heyjaeee) January 27, 2024
A mere Prinze!?? Okay Sarah Michelle Gellar killed her guest judge spot. Hope she comes back!! #DragRace pic.twitter.com/ZEaiLWxRyl
— side-eye louise (@suresnoop) January 27, 2024
Sarah Michelle Gellar slaying as guest judge as expected #DragRace pic.twitter.com/U5bEWkZMK8
— kyle (@kylerealityfan) January 27, 2024
THE FACT THAT SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR SAID KERMIT THE FROG THE SAME TIME I DID, IM 💀#DragRace
— Melissa (@Melissa_Raven85) January 27, 2024