“That’s Mother:” Fans are obsessed with Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Drag Race appearance

Sarah Michelle Gellar slayed her guest judge spot on Drag Race, and fans can’t get enough.

Spoilers ahead

On this week’s episode of the long-running drag competition, the queens were tasked with showcasing their sketch comedy skills on RPDR Live.

Like past seasons, the distribution of parts resulted in several arguments among the queens – with Plane Jane and Morphine Love Dion getting into it and Dawn and Plasma having a tense exchange.

Fortunately, the ladies pulled it together just in time for the challenge and their Night of 1000 Chers runway.

While fans gagged over the workroom drama, hilarious RPDR Live performances, and the queens’ Chertastic ensembles, the episode’s iconic guest judge – Sarah Michelle Gellar – became a standout for many Drag Race enthusiasts – with many praising her for delivering detailed and thoughtful critiques.

One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “Sarah Michelle Gellar is such a good guest judge for Drag Race her feedback is so genuine and is clearly based in her knowledge of show biz that it’s constructive and helpful as well.”

Another viewer added: “Sarah Michelle Gellar came to WORK as a guest judge last night. she had notes, jokes, critiques, and compliments. I think she got more screen time as a judge than Michelle, no shade.”

In addition to fans being thoroughly impressed by Gellar’s judging style, some viewers expressed disappointment that the episode did not feature a Buffy-inspired challenge or runway.

“I would like a written apology from the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race for robbing us of a Buffy runway when Sarah Michelle Gellar was RIGHT THERE. At the very least, give us a vampire or 90’s/00’s runway,” one person tweeted.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “@RuPaulsDragRace absolutely wasted the opportunity to do a Buffy challenge or runway while Sarah Michelle Gellar was judging. Get her back on. #DragRace #DragRace16.”

On next week’s episode of Drag Race season 16, the queens will be tasked with writing their own verses to songs from RuPaul’s hit album Black Butta. Pop music duo Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo) are set to appear as guest judges.

See more fan reactions to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Drag Race appearance below.

For a full recap of this week’s episode, click here.