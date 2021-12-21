RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus the World is coming to the BBC very soon

The international edition of All Stars we’ve been waiting for has finally been announced.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus the World will see British queens from Drag Race UK go up against some of the best performers from other global editions of the franchise, including the original US version and Canada’s Drag Race.

The series was filmed in London and will feature Drag Race UK panellists RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

The show will also feature some very special guests as the franchise looks to crown is very first Global Drag Race Superstar.

The cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus the World will be announced soon, with the show to air on BBC Three in the UK and WOW Presents Plus in other territories.

Drag Race has launched numerous international versions of the shows in recent years, including Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race Down Under and Drag Race España.

More recently, Drag Race Italia launched in Italy, and a French version of the show has been confirmed too.

The 14th season of the original RuPaul’s Drag Race will premiere on 7 January on VH1 in the US, and be available from 4AM GMT on 8 January 2022 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in international territories.

Mama Ru recently dropped some hints surrounding a new candy bar twist in the upcoming season of Drag Race.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, RuPaul gifted the audience with candy bars and said they were a clue as what to expect in the forthcoming season.

“I brought everyone a candy bar, a RuPaul chocolate bar. It is an integral part of season 14 of Drag Race,” the drag icon said. “We have this sort of this Willy Wonka storyline going on in season 14 where the queen…”

Mama Ru abruptly ended his explanation after he realised he would be giving away a new spoiler.

The chocolate bar storyline was first introduced in the latest trailer, which described it as “a mouth-watering twist” that “could make a queen’s wish come true”.

Although it’s not clear what the twist entails, RuPaul tells the queens one of the bars contains something that “could save your padded ass”.