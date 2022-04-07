RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 increases prize money and adds cash reward for runner-up

The crowned winner and runner-up of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 are expected to hit the jackpot with the show’s brand new reward.

Over the course of 13 seasons, the winners of Drag Race have received a luxurious cash prize for the coveted spot.

In the first three seasons, winners BeBe Zahara Benet, Tyra Sanchez and Raja earned $20,000, $25,000 and $75,000, respectively. However, the fourth season ushered in a new era for the franchise, which saw the prize money increased to $100,000.

With season 14 finally coming to an end, VH1 has announced another change to the money.

According to a report from Variety, the network announced that the winner of the current season would receive $150,000.

VH1 then revealed that the runner up would also be awarded a $50,000 prize – which is set to come from the show’s sponsor, Cash App.

This is the first time in Drag Race herstory that a runner-up has ever been poised to win a cash reward.

The show’s prize money increase isn’t the only barrier that has been broken throughout this season’s run.

For the first time in the show’s history, Maddy Morphosis, a straight male contestant, competed in the series. The competition also featured two openly trans women in Kerry Colby and Kornbread Jeté.

The only other instalments of Drag Race to include two trans women were the sophomore season of Drag Race Thailand and All-Stars 6.

As season 14 progressed, Jasmine Kennedie, Bosco, and Willow Pill elevated the show’s trans visibility when they all came out as transgender during emotional episodes of Untucked.

Aside from the groundbreaking cast, the last 13 episodes have been a doozy for long time fans.

After three months of double shantay’s and one golden chocolate bar save, the beloved competition finally dwindled down to the last five queens.

This week’s episode of Drag Race is set to bring the ladies one step closer to the finale.

For the upcoming maxi-challenge, the queens are tasked with bringing sass and nerve during their starring roles in Mama Ru’s music video for her hit song Catwalk.

On 12 April, the reunion special will be held ahead of the highly anticipated season finale on 22 April.

On 12 April, the reunion special will be held ahead of the highly anticipated season finale on 22 April.