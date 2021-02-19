Katie Price praises Bimini Bon Boulash and her Snatch Game impersonation on Drag Race UK

Give queen Bimini Bon Boulash an Oscar and BAFTA ASAP!
Bimini Bon Boulash hilariously stole the show as Katie Price on last night’s episode of Drag Race UK, and a little birdy has said the TV personality couldn’t get enough.
A source told the Metro: “Katie is delighted to be an inspiration to Bimini’s impersonation of her and wishes her all the best.”
Katie Price wasn’t the only viewer that enjoyed the hilarious impersonation.
Fans of the franchise couldn’t get enough of Bimini, taking to Twitter to praise the fierce queen.
Me after Bimini Bon Boulash said one sentence as Katie Price #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/3gf84CNddM
— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 18, 2021
Bimini was the best thing about Snatch Game I HOWLED at her Katie Price#DragRaceUk pic.twitter.com/4gMez0IZPM
— Alun (@aluunw) February 18, 2021
Bimini as Katie Price just might have been the funniest thing I’ve ever seen #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/x0Jx0vZ5fn
— Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) February 18, 2021
.@biminibabes impersonation of Katie Price has been officially recognised by the BAFTA’s #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/PpAVM2zdaE
— chris (@Mr_Chris_Jones) February 19, 2021
Miss Bimini also took to Twitter after the airing of the episode to express their love for the TV personality, stating: “I also ADORE AND LOVE [Katie Price] and I always have. She’s an absolute icon and I hope I did her proud.”
I also ADORE AND LOVE @KatiePrice and I always have. She’s an absolute icon and I hope I did her proud 💓
— BIMINI! (@biminibabes) February 18, 2021
On top of winning the Snatch Game, Bimini Bon Boulash is showcasing her skills as a lip-sync assassin with the release of her collaboration with Ava Max.
The British queen has filmed a performance for
Bimini dons a handful of sickening looks that will leave you well and truly gagged while lip-syncing the house down at the infamous Heaven nightclub in London.