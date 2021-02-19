Katie Price praises Bimini Bon Boulash and her Snatch Game impersonation on Drag Race UK

Give queen Bimini Bon Boulash an Oscar and BAFTA ASAP!

Bimini Bon Boulash hilariously stole the show as Katie Price on last night’s episode of Drag Race UK, and a little birdy has said the TV personality couldn’t get enough.

A source told the Metro: “Katie is delighted to be an inspiration to Bimini’s impersonation of her and wishes her all the best.”

Katie Price wasn’t the only viewer that enjoyed the hilarious impersonation.

Fans of the franchise couldn’t get enough of Bimini, taking to Twitter to praise the fierce queen.

Me after Bimini Bon Boulash said one sentence as Katie Price #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/3gf84CNddM — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 18, 2021

Bimini was the best thing about Snatch Game I HOWLED at her Katie Price#DragRaceUk pic.twitter.com/4gMez0IZPM — Alun (@aluunw) February 18, 2021

Bimini as Katie Price just might have been the funniest thing I’ve ever seen #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/x0Jx0vZ5fn — Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) February 18, 2021