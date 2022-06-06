Drag Race UK star Vanity Milan shines during the Queen’s Jubilee Pageant

Drag Race UK star Vanity Milan showcased her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent during the Queen’s Jubilee Pageant.

Over the last few days, people across the UK have come together for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

From the Big Jubilee Lunches to the star-studded performances at the palaces’ Platinum Party, the last four days have been chocked full of events.

Alongside the aforementioned gatherings, the Queen and her 70-year reign was also celebrated with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

During the event, a bevvy of floats showcased standout moments of the monarch’s life and how society has evolved over the decades.

For the 90s float, fans of BBC’s Drag Race UK series were treated to appearances from Vanity Milan, Blu Hydrangea and Baga Chipz – who were all portraying 90s British icons Elizabeth Hurley, Geri Halliwell and Naomi Campbell.

In the days leading up to the highly-anticipated moment, Vanity opened up about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in an interview with The Mirror.

“I’m really excited to be a part of it,” she told the publication on 3 June. “It’s known as The People’s Pageant, so you know people are getting involved across the UK and the Commonwealth, coming together to do something like this.

Vanity Milan, Ella Vaday, Baga Chipz, and Blu Hydrangea with Naomi Campbell at the #PlatinumJubileePageant pic.twitter.com/ds8pw0C70u — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 5, 2022

“It’s a blessing to actually be a part of it, especially when you are part of thousands of creative people.”

Vanity then expressed her excitement to represent the 90s, stating: “I’m a 90s baby, that’s the era that I was brought up in so it’s exciting to represent the 90s and do what I do best, which is be a drag queen and sell it on my float.”

She added: “My husband is a designer so we’ve been working closely to ensure we fit the brief.”

Alongside her float appearance, Vanity also strutted her stuff on the Jubilee runway during Duran Duran’s performance of their iconic track Girls On Film.

Fans of the Drag Race star were quick to praise the performer for her gag-worthy walk and powerful stage presence.

One user wrote: “My Mum just thought that Vanity Milan slaying that runway for Duran Duran was Naomi Campbell.”

Another fan tweeted: “I know Vanity Milan just STOMPED the jubilee runway.”

Check out the showstopping moment below.