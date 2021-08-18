Some history is about to be made in the workroom…

Drag Race UK has announced the 12 queens who will compete for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar later this year, and among them is the franchise’s first ever cis-gender female contestant.

Victoria Scone hails from Cardiff and will appear on the new series when it airs on BBC Three and WOW Presents Plus in September.

“I am not the first and I certainly won’t be the last,” Victoria said of her history-making casting in the new season. “But I feel very capable and proud to have made it through the application process and be the first on Drag Race UK. Me being here is political, but you can just have fun with it.”

The queen also added that prefers to label herself as a “drag queen, drag artist and extraordinaire” over the term AFAB (Assigned Female at Birth).