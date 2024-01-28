Drag Race: The internet reacts to “painful” elimination

The latest exit from Drag Race season 16 has caused an uproar on social media.
Spoilers ahead
On this week’s episode of the long-running drag competition, the queens were tasked with showcasing their sketch comedy skills on RPDR Live!
Like past seasons, the distribution of parts resulted in several arguments among the queens – with Plane Jane and Morphine Love Dion getting into it and Dawn and Plasma having a tense exchange.
While most of the queens ended up with their desired roles, Mirage struggled to embrace her RPDR Live! hosting duties – which stemmed from Sapphira Cristal willfully giving up the part.
“It’s making me second guess if I want it because now I think she’s playing the game,” Mirage explained in a confessional.
After getting some pointers from RuPaul and rotating Drag Race judge Ross Matthews, the queens headed to the main stage to deliver their best sketch comedy performances and Night of 1000 Chers ensembles.
While Plasma, Q, and Plane Jane were lauded for their work in the challenge and on the runway, Geneva Karr and Mirage failed to thoroughly impress the judges – resulting in the two queens landing in the bottom two.
To the beat of Cher’s ‘Dark Lady,’ the two beloved talents delivered a sickening lip-sync filled with drama, face, exquisite turns and splits.
But as the performance progressed, it became apparent that Mirage didn’t know all of the song’s lyrics – which seemingly resulted in her shocking elimination.
Shortly after the episode aired, fans flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on Mirage’s tear-filled exit – with many describing it as one of the most “heartbreaking” eliminations in Drag Race herstory.
One user tweeted: “Watching Mirage cry broke my heart so badly. She probably felt like her dreams were crushed.”
Another viewer wrote: “Girl this is the saddest day, month and year for my homosexual ass because why did Mirage have to go so early and like this. Heartbreaking to say the least.”
A third user added: “Why am I crying with Mirage? That was heartbreaking. It should’ve been a double shantay.”
Some of Mirage’s Drag Race sisters, like Dawn and Luxx Noir London, also expressed their sadness over her elimination.
Dawn wrote: “When I tell you this shit was even worse in person like just people in wigs SOBBING.”
Luxx added: “That was like…heartbreaking…Like, I’m not an empath or a very emotional person, but I honestly got choked up.”
In response to the bevvy of supportive messages, the Las Vegas queen thanked her fans in a heartfelt statement.
“I love you all so much I’m gonna try and get to all my messages ASAP thank you Chicago for showing so much love tonight!!! And babes… Geneva is my sister. Don’t be hateful!” she exclaimed.
While her time on season 16 has come to a close, Mirage’s upward trajectory in the Drag Race world has shown no signs of slowing down.
On 24 January, her talent show song ‘She’s Such a Bitch’ hit its highest US streaming week to date since its release, per Chart Data.
Check out more fan reactions to Mirage’s elimination below.
Mirage should have not even been in the lip sync to be honest #DragRace pic.twitter.com/0KrDq7NKhJ
— BlakeKoala | 動画クリエイタ (@blake_koala) January 27, 2024
Mirage left the competition too soon but with the BEST talent show of the season #DragRace pic.twitter.com/AxrGGqgWWn
— edu (@venusflyys) January 27, 2024
mirage didn’t mouth the words bc she was too busy eating. #DragRace pic.twitter.com/zaw66GeCB8
— Lo 𓆤 (@justtcallmeLo) January 27, 2024
When producers discovered that Mirage would be the fan fave #DragRace pic.twitter.com/wB0pRh1QRq
— Sage #TeamMirage (@SageTeamjimbo) January 27, 2024
going to bed knowing mirage won’t be on my screen next week #DragRace pic.twitter.com/9i4ZztuoQM
— j #TEAMNYMPHIA (@jaycedes) January 27, 2024
So Rupaul said “Kandy wait, I’m not ready for you to go” but she couldn’t say that to Mirage?! 😭 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/WOxsNGJdZb
— 🧜🏻♂️Alan🧜🏻♂️ (@mermxidmotel) January 27, 2024
you will always be that girl mirage #dragrace pic.twitter.com/x6dDoYBFYY
— ✨DMTF | #TeamKeta (@dragmetofilth) January 27, 2024
Can we give Mirage Miss Congeniality? That reaction from the cast when her elimination took place just shows how much of an impact she made on all of them #dragrace pic.twitter.com/vfQoZQtHVx
— ✨DMTF | #TeamKeta (@dragmetofilth) January 27, 2024
Me when I realized Mirage didn’t know the words. 😱😭 #RPDR #DragRace #DragRace16 #RuPaulsDragRace #RPDR16 pic.twitter.com/sx7kjSTS04
— Mariah (No the other one) (@TheOtherMariah) January 27, 2024
Yall brought Vangie and Eureka back soo i expect to see Mirage in that Werk room next season!!!! #DragRace pic.twitter.com/qA1gLfCzWB
— 𝓒𝓐𝓜 ♱ | AG7 💋 (@Aribirkins) January 27, 2024
Mirage left the competition way before her time but the legacy she left behind with this is ETERNAL #DragRace pic.twitter.com/28hp5Kt1GI
— roby (@bladecel) January 27, 2024
Mirage was supposed to be the next girl that rupaul said “baby you were born to do drag” to. Rupaul sending her home second????? Criminal?????? #DragRace #bringmiragebackrupaulorelseyoureacoward pic.twitter.com/P5yiPmyj3W
— Fay Kinnette (@faykinnette) January 27, 2024
mirage going home…. #DragRace pic.twitter.com/clulz4pqNT
— ☆ (@OL1R1NAZ) January 27, 2024
me pretending to enjoy the rest of the season without @Mirage_amuro #Dragrace
pic.twitter.com/yc7f2VbWNJ
— etoile (@etoile_online) January 27, 2024
Mirage said, “I didn’t make anybody proud” during her mirror message farewell.
Bitch, PLEASE. You have one of the most successful RuGirl songs in existence. You’re one of the best performers we’ve ever seen on this show. You’re THE fucking Maldita Perra. #DragRace #MirageAmuro pic.twitter.com/pdc9HhvI5o
— Drag Doll ♥️ (@DragDollCo) January 27, 2024
“Mirage.. i’m sorry my dear but you are up for elimination-“ #DragRace pic.twitter.com/jEHfQLPaiQ
— Dal Monsoon 🫦🗿 #TeamXunami (@JinkxStanRPDR) January 27, 2024
realizing Ru is waiting for the herd to thin out a bit before doing a battle back twist that brings Mirage back for the second half of the season & secures her top 4 status #DragRace pic.twitter.com/gv5oMd1piH
— reidy von (tea)se (@thereidfeed) January 28, 2024