Ant and Dec team up with Drag Race UK winners for a show-stopping drag performance

Ant & Dec teamed up with Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace for a showstopping performance.

The herstory making moment took place on 19 February, during the return episode of their hit series Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ahead of their performance, the duo transformed into their sickening drag personalities – Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee.

Taking a page out of the Drag Race handbook, Mama Ru introduced the fierce queens and their original track We Werk Together.

“It’s time to start your engines for a truly fabulous End Of The Show Show,” Mama Ru exclaimed.

The Vivienne started the song off strong by delivering lyrics about giving face and being a catwalk icon.

In one of her signature purple ensembles, Lawrence entered center stage and delivered a showstopping body suit reveal.

Rounding out the Drag Race UK girlies was Krystal, who glowed while singing about being a “Glamazon in chiffon.”

During the track’s bridge, Mama Ru and beloved judge Michelle Visage prepped the crowd for Ant and Dec drag reveal.

“Child, I hear there’s some new queens in town,” Mama Ru said.

Visage added: “Oh, you better watch out Kitty.”

The iconic TV duo then splashed onto the stage giving body, face, fashion and intricate choreography.

Shortly after the performance, fans took to Twitter to praise Ant & Dec for their showstopping performance.

One user wrote: “No I’m sorry Ant and Dec’s drag debut is better than most queens’ All-Stars glow up.”

Another fan tweeted: “Ant and Dec have outdone themselves tonight.”

Alongside their stunning drag debut, the TV personalities made We Werk Together available to stream and download.

In conjunction with The Trussell Trust, net proceeds from the record will be donated to the UK based charity.

Check out more fan reactions below and watch the full performance here.

