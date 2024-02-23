Zara Larsson’s new era is equal parts escapism and empowerment

Larsson was acutely aware that releasing a song called ‘You Love Who You Love’ could have seemed trite, especially to her LGBTQIA+ fans. “I didn’t want it to be preachy, because I think my listeners know that you can love who you love,” she says. “And it’s more fun to twist it a little bit and say, ‘Well, you love who you love, but this man right here, you shouldn’t be with him. He’s bad for you.'” It’s a scenario you rarely hear in pop songs – but one we’ve all been in. “Oh, I’ve definitely been there,” Larsson says. “I remember going back and forth with this man for so long that my sister hated. My friends were like, ‘What the fuck are you doing?!'”

Larsson knows the bond between a cishet female pop artist and her queer fanbase is special and deep-rooted. “I think pop is an essential part of the LGBTQIA+ community,” she says. “I remember watching Madonna and Britney videos growing up, then getting into Beyoncé and Whitney Houston, and realising that all these really powerful pop girls had such a strong presence in the LGBTQIA+ world.” On top of this, pop music has always been championed by women and queer people because straight male gatekeepers have traditionally dismissed it as “disposable”. Larsson agrees – and says things aren’t changing fast enough. “Pop is still not being taken seriously,” she adds. “That’s because it’s one of the only genres where women have the stage and the popular songs. And for that reason, it’s given less credit than other genres that are male-dominated.”

She believes it’s not just the strength projected by performers such as Madonna, Beyoncé and herself that queer audiences respond to, but also the genre’s capacity for escapism. “There’s something about the show, the glitter, the performance of it all,” she says. “For some people, stepping into a character can help them find their truest self and that’s quite liberating. And sometimes this world sucks and you just want to put on a song that makes you feel good and takes you to a more blissful place. I know I do.”

It’s this heady escapism that Larsson wants to offer at her upcoming Venus Tour live shows, which will both project and be powered by female energy. “I want the whole setup to be an extension of this album, so it’s gonna be all female musicians and all female dancers,” she says. Few performers belt and strut as commandingly as Larsson, who says she spent “10,000 hours in front of the mirror” as a kid practising her stage moves. These days, it’s only “the talking between songs” that make her feel like “just regular me” as opposed to a hyper-confident pop star. “But even that is a very empowering feeling in a way,” she adds. “And for this era, it’s all about being strong, ethereal, a goddess. I’m ready.”

Zara Larsson’s fourth album, Venus, is out now via Epic

This interview is taken from the March 2024 issue of GAY TIMES. Head to Apple News + for more exclusive features and interviews from the issue.