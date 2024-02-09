A Wynonna Earp reunion is officially happening

Fans rejoice! Wynonna Earp, the supernatural horror series, will return to screens this year.

Show creator Emily Andras reunited with the cast to confirm the 90-minute scripted special on Tubi, tentatively titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, will air later this year.

The cult favourite debuted in 2016 and ran for 49 episodes across four seasons, before coming to an end in 2021.

Original cast members Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holiday) Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp) and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught) have all been confirmed to return for the special, as per their interview with Vanity Fair.

The special will jump forward in time and will feature a revenge-driven female villain. “Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing,” explained Andras.

“I think it’s going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home—maybe facing a challenge they’ve never faced before, something pretty intense. It’s all your favourite—hopefully—character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices.”

Despite the show having a fiercely loyal fan base, known as the Earpers, the special has been designed to be “a gateway drug” for new viewers (of course, Earpers have been taken into consideration).

Provost-Chalkley explained the combination of ‘nerves and ecstasy’ in stepping back into Waverly’s shoes: “I haven’t been on set since we left, so that’s gonna be a whole thing, just to reconnect with that world. But I keep telling myself that if there’s any group that I want to do that with, it’s this family.”

Barrell recalled the ease of falling back into a quintessential “Wynonna Earp feeling” when rehearsing the script: “It was kind of amazing how quickly the feeling came back. It was such a familiar, nostalgic feeling of holding [the script] and seeing the name across the title page.

“I was so tempted, when I got it, to start skimming it. And I was like, No, no, no, no—you have to be alone, and it has to be quiet. It was ritualistic for me.”

Wynonna Earp, based on a comic book by Beau Smith, follows the title character who is tasked with protecting the town of Purgatory from revenants.

LGBTQIA+ fans praised the show for its queer themes. The iconic season four sex scene between Provost-Chalkley and Barrell has since been described as one of the hottest queer sex scenes in history.

“Sometimes in life, you hold out hope for things and your hopes get dashed. And this is just reaffirming that sometimes you just have to keep the hope alive,” continued Scrafano.

Well Earpers, your tenacity paid off and the campaign to get the show back on screen prevailed.

The cast, alongside other original members, who are yet to be announced, will start shooting soon.