WOW Presents Plus confirms sickening new slate of originals with Drag Race favourites

World of Wonder, the Emmy Award-winning company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, has announced its Spring programming slate for its subscription service WOW Presents Plus.

After airing in international territories, Queen of the Universe is finally available to stream in the UK. The international drag-singing competition, hosted by Graham Norton, sees some of the world’s most talented drag performers compete in front of a pop diva panel, consisting of Leona Lewis, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Williams.

Heidi N Closet and Rock M Sakura, who rose to fame on the 12th season of Drag Race, will star in a brand new show for WOW Presents Plus called Muff Busters, where they will debunk “all the myths mums used to tell us growing up.”

From the same team as UNHhhh, Why R Humans is described as an “animated, post-apocalyptic” docu-series following robots as they populate the earth “searching for meaning in the audio recordings left behind by humans.”

The Frock Destroyers have also reunited for a docu-series, titled Frockumentary, which will follow the trio as they prepare to release their debut album in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jinkx Monsoon, season five winner, will also host a brand new sketch show called Sketchy Queens, where she will be joined by fellow queens and celebrities for “wild antics, which will have viewers laughing, crying, cringing and screaming!”

Other new originals including Tartan Around with Lawrence Chaney, which follows the Drag Race UK season two champion on her adventure to California, as well as Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love, focusing on the season 10 alum as she “lives her Bachelorette fantasy” with potential new love interests.

Spring is sprung, sis 👑 Get into the latest shows coming to @wowpresentsplus this Spring, feat. new series from your faves across the #DragRace franchise! New subscribers get two months free w/ an annual membership: https://t.co/Ilcoq82PBS pic.twitter.com/4rNDoLtfAD — WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus) March 15, 2022

Sadly, the former won’t be available to stream in the UK (yet).

As for returning shows, UNHhhh hosts Trixie and Katya will be back for a seventh season of their critically-acclaimed series about “everything” and “nothing”, while Kameron Michaels and Vanjie will continue to educate the queers on “everything they didn’t learn in high school” in the second season of Gay Sex Ed.

There’s also new seasons for All the Queens Men, following Christopher Hamblin as he and his crew “take a deep dive into what it means to be a Queen’s man”, and Night Fever, which sees James St James team up with WOW founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey to explore NYC nightlife between the 70s and 90s.

“Our content on WOW Presents Plus is constantly expanding for our UK audience and it’s brilliant to be able to offer such a diverse slate of programming for subscribers,” Bailey and Barbato said in a statement.

“We always strive to be bold in our approach to new talent and source fresh and interesting ideas, but we’re also really proud to be able to bring back well-loved series too – we know what our audiences want to see! Fans are in for a treat this spring, with something for everyone coming to the platform.”

Trixie and Katya also said the new season of UNHhhh will delve into “multi-faceted human issues once more and asking the hard-hitting, thought-provoking questions,” adding, “and which two people are more qualified to guide you through this existential experience than us?”

You can check out WOW’s upcoming slate in the trailer here or below.

Subscribe to WOW Presents Plus, the streamer of all things drag, at uk.wowpresentsplus.com for as little as £4.49 p/month.