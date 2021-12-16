WNBA athlete Candace Parker comes out in heartwarming social media post

The WNBA star revealed she is married to Russian professional basketball player Anya Petrakova and they are expecting a child together.

Candace Parker, 35, took to Instagram to announce that she has been married to fellow sports athlete Anya Petrakova for two years.

The wedding news was a surprise for many with the announcement marking Parker and Petrakova’s second-year anniversary.

Parker’s celebratory post also mentioned that the pair will be starting a family and are expecting a daughter: “We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way!”

The WNBA star has a 12-year-old, Lailaa, who she said is “pumped to be a big sister”.

Posting images of the pair, Parker’s Instagram carousel included wedding images, photos capturing Petrakova’s pregnancy, and her daughter.

“Two years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends,” Parker wrote on her Instagram.

“My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby… To know me or you is to know our love.

“I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together.”

Sporting icons Sue Bird and Reggie Miller also commented to show their support, with Miller calling the two “ballers!”.

Los Angeles Sparks player Nneka Ogqumike and WNBA athlete Alysha Clark both commented on the post with heart emojis.

You can see Parker’s post here or below.