The Feminist Fight Day on the 8 March in Germany, formerly known as International Women’s Day, repeatedly addresses the problematic nature of the term. Trans and non-binary speakers make their voices heard from the floats at the protest marches in Berlin. They don’t feel welcome, they say, even though they are surrounded by thousands of people who all describe themselves as feminists.

This is a protest that, for example, includes vulvas as a symbol of the feminist movement on posters, t-shirts, and banners. It should be clear that reducing feminism to genitals can never be inclusive. Situations like these are just further proof for the fact that queerfeminism and gender-exclusive spaces can never really go hand in hand. The experiences of people who are trans, lesbians, and/or nonbinary are often characterised by the fact that gender is fluid or undefined. “As feminists, we have reached a point where we despise patriarchy and not primarily men and masculinity (even if they play decisive roles in it),” continues podcaster Sophie Rauscher.

Anyone who uses the acronym FLINTA* as a synonym for cis heterosexual women has misused it. There is no FLINTA* without the LINTA. Although it includes cis females, it does not represent them exclusively. The meaning of each letter is important when using it, as is the question: Why are you using it? Who are you referring to? If you only want to include women, just say women instead of naming other groups of people who should feel welcome in theory but who are not accommodated in practice and are thus erased.

While the term FLINTA* has failed to create the representation and inclusivity many may have hoped for, it has been helpful in the process of defining aims. As indicated at the beginning, the term FLINTA* is not perfect, but an attempt. Looking back at the history of the word, the current umbrella term can be seen, with some hope, as one step of many to come. It has helped to spread more awareness thanks to the educational work of lesbian, inter, non-binary, trans and agender people.

Since FLINTA* was created and has gained traction, more and more physical spaces have been established for those who feel included in this term. The important question remains: Who do I want to address with this acronym? Including one group often automatically excludes another. Which means, once you have figured out who you want to address, the second question is always who you will exclude. Especially when the actual question should be: What do you want to stay outside much rather than who?

“I no longer use the term FLINTA* in any context. Too often, I have had the feeling that the people who use it haven’t thought about it enough. Instead, I prefer clear, specific terminology in terms of the people who are being directly addressed, not just included,” Sophie Rauscher says. “When organisers advertise that ‘everyone is welcome except cis men,’ they are excluding people who look like cis men, who are afraid of looking like cis men, or who are inter cis men. In queerfeminist spaces in particular, I would like to see a division based on attitude and personal experience rather than identity, where the latter is often also very individual. Fortunately, in queerfeminist circles, awareness of this is growing.”

As feminists, we have reached a point where we despise patriarchy and not primarily men and masculinity”

Who or what should remain outside in those safer spaces is not necessarily cis men, but sexism, misogyny, and patriarchal structures. Accordingly, feminist communities and spaces are taking care to open up their spaces “to all.” They want to welcome those who may not have come out yet, who are transitioning, and who may not yet fall under any pre-defined category or letter yet—precisely those who often do not feel addressed, even though they should be included in the spirit of the event. No FLINTA* without the *—and way beyond.