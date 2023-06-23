“We need to be talking more about blackness, gayness, body awareness” – Alan Cumming on new musical A Strange Loop

We’ve been excited for A Strange Loop for quite some time – the show has already won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2020 and also the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2022, and after many years in the making and a critically acclaimed Broadway run, it’s about to open in London at the Barbican Theatre next week. A host of big-name talent is now associated with the musical, which boasts Jennifer Hudson and Billy Porter amongst its co-producers. Last week, we caught up with Alan Cumming – also a co-producer for the London production – to find out more about the show and how he came to be involved.

It’s a bit of a meta musical – A Strange Loop tells the story of Usher, a black queer man, who is writing a musical about a black queer man writing a musical. Written by Michael R Jackson and starring Kyle Ramar Freeman in the lead role, we’re expecting this to be one of the must-see queer shows of 2023 so we were excited to learn a bit more about it.

Alan started by telling us about how he first came to be involved in the show. “I have a club in New York called Club Cumming and one of the really great performers there was this guy called Larry Owens. I remember one time in 2019 I went to the bar and I said ‘is Larry on tonight?’ – I was told he’d got a job in a new musical and was going to be away for a couple of months. So I went along to support Larry, because he was playing Usher in A Strange Loop, that’s how I first saw it.

“I was just floored by it, absolutely floored, blown away. My mind was blown by how brilliant it was and I learned so much as well. I think we all need to listen and learn from the issues that this show is about.”

So what issues does it consider? “It’s about blackness and queerness, and how black people are perceived… it’s about some of the cliched stereotypes that have propagated of black culture and how the media perceives black people to be part of a problem. It’s really fascinating, and for me these are topics we should be talking about more, blackness, gayness, body awareness, how black people are perceived, how we perceive black people. It is also hilarious, and moving, and witty.

“I think if you are concerned with learning about how other people – people you know and love – how they live and feel, and you want to be educated and illuminated and entertained, then you should come and see the show. If you’re queer in any way, you’ll also recognise many, many facets of this man’s story, the prejudices he faces, but also the joy.”

We’ve deliberately not been listening to the music as we’re keen to avoid spoilers – we want to experience the songs for the first time in the context of the show. We wondered whether Alan may be able to tell us a bit about the musical style of the show? “Oh gosh, I mean, it’s kind of unique! It’s got some big numbers, but it’s also got bits where music is used to tell the story. In terms of style, it’s sort of… immersive? I don’t think I’m very good at answering this question! But it’s just really good and you’ll like it.”

We’re aware this a show from a black writer, starring a black cast, and that being black is one of the integral themes – we wondered why Alan was keen to have his name attached to this production. “One of the reasons I’m part of it is because I feel like it’s important for white allies to potentially help broaden the audience of the show. There may be some people out there who might see that it’s a black show – some white people might think ‘oh that show’s not for me’, that it’s just for a black audience.

“The way the world is, in terms of how we address race… I think that white gay men need to go and see it, to see how their fellow gay men of colour live their lives. It’s a brilliant, brilliant piece of work – I felt challenged, enraged and educated.” It’s sure to be one of the most important shows opening in London this summer – we can’t wait to see it.

A Strange Loop is currently in previews at the Barbican Theatre, and opens officially next week. Tickets and more information can be found here.