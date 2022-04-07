Culture

Watch the trailer for Hulu’s joyfully queer high school rom-com Crush

By Zoya Raza-Sheikh

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho star in a heartfelt queer coming-of-age movie, Crush, which premieres on April 29.

The movie follows Paige, an aspiring young artist who joins her high school track team. The teen initially joins to impress a long time crush, but soon starts to fall for an unexpected teammate.

Former Disney star Blanchard will be playing Paige in Crush, while Moana actress Cravalho will be portraying the evasive track star AJ, who is constantly living in the shadow of her twin sister.

The new trailer sees Paige deciding to “make her move” on a long-time high school crush, while her friends encourage her to explore other “queer options” in hope of finding romance.

As Paige tries to navigate love, life and identity at Miller High School, her plans go awry and she finds herself taking unexpected lessons on romance and friendship.

Crush film co-writer Kristen King took to social media to share her reaction to the movie’s release: “So excited to share the trailer for CRUSH, coming to Hulu April 29th. So many incredible folks put their hearts into making this film and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Fellow Crush co-writer Casey Rackham tweeted about the upcoming film and the need for a “queer as fuck” film: “The trailer for #CrushMovie on Hulu is here and I’m trying not to cry because all we wanted while writing this script was to create something happy, cute, funny, and full of will-they-won’t-they tension…that’s queer as fuck!!! And we did that!!!”

Crush marks Sammi Cohen’s first directorial debut and the film also features production support from Animal Pictures aka Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne’s production company. 

The queer rom-com also stars the talented Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, Addie Weyrich, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau and Megan Mullally.

You can watch the trailer for the Hulu original film Crush here or below.

Crush will be available to stream via Hulu in the US on 29 April.  