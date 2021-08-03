Watch the first official Cinderella trailer with Camila Cabello and Billy Porter

Prime Video has released the first official trailer for their upcoming adaptation of Cinderella.

The three-minute trailer introduces audiences to a brand new interpretation of the title character, played by Don’t Go Yet songstress Camila Cabello, as well as her wicked stepmother Vivian (Idina Menzel) and fairy godparent (Billy Porter).

We also witness the romance between Cinderella, a budding dressmaker, and Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine), as well as cover versions of Janet Jackson’s dance-pop classic Rhythm Nation and Queen’s rock anthem Somebody to Love. Cabello also belts out an original tune.

According to the streamer, the film is a “musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with,” and follows “an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.”

The official synopsis continues: “But with the help of her Fab G, she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.”

The cast for Cinderella is absolutely stacked. The musical drama also stars Pierce Prosnan as King Rowan, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as Cinderella’s stepsisters, John Mulaney, James Corden and Romesh Ranganathan as mice and Missy Elliott as the Town Crier.

With his role as the Fab G, Emmy Award winner Porter makes history as the first man to play the iconic Fairy Godmother role.

Cinderella will incorporate covers of classic pop anthems from global superstars, as well as original songs from Cabello and Menzel. The film launches exclusively around the world in 240 countries and territories on Prime Video on 3 September.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement: “Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast.

“Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon’s reimagination of this classic story.”

Watch the first full-length trailer for Cinderella here or below.