Victoria Monét releases sun-soaked new single Coastin’ – listen here

Victoria Monét has released a brand new single that will give you all the funk you need this summer.

The singer’s new cut Coastin’ is described by her as a love letter to California, and puts a contemporary twist on that sun-soaked 70s funk.

“If sunshine and a good time (and maybe a lil drank) were a song, it would be Coastin’,” said Monét. “It’s made for people with that good, chill energy and the bassline instantly puts you in a certain feel!

“Shoutout to the Stereotypes for killing this production. We wanted this song to represent that freedom to finally go outside.

“After the year we’ve had, it feels even better to be able to finally Coast freely, make unforgettable memories and have a good ass time. Might I add it sounds especially good in the car, poolside or near any beach. Press play and let’s Coast!”

The song interpolates Keni Burke’s 1982 track Risin’ to the Top.