Utah school district suspends diversity book program after inclusion of LGBTQ+ title

“It’s only a problem if you think that being transgender is itself wrong. And it’s not.”

The Murray School District in Utah has suspended their diverse book program due to the inclusion of an LGBTQ+ friendly title.

The decision was made after parents complained over the book Call Me Max being read to a third-grade class at Horizon Elementary.

Call Me Max follows a transgender boy as he navigates his identity while making friends along the way.

The book was reportedly brought from home by one of the students and not included in the diversity book program.

The author of the book Kyle Lukoff, who is also transgender, recently spoke out against the removal of the book, stating: “I find in my experience that adults think that term unlocks a lot of confusion in children when it really doesn’t.”