Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop to close on Broadway in 2023

Attention Broadway enthusiasts! The LGBTQ+ musical A Strange Loop is set to end in 2023.

According to Variety, the critically acclaimed musical will be closing its doors on 15 January.

The news comes nine months after the show made its Broadway debut at the Lyceum Theater on 26 April.

In a report from Deadline, ticket sales have been on the decline in recent months, with their 4 October show only filling 79% of its seats.

In response to the news, creator Michael R Jackson expressed his gratitude for the show and being able to bring a “raw” and “vulnerable” project to life.

“Though A Strange Loop is not autobiographical, it is my life’s work. As such, I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to share this raw, vulnerable and personal story with the world and to have connected with so many enthusiastic, loving audiences,” he said in a statement.

“I’m also indebted to the many extraordinary collaborators and institutions past and present that made the telling of this unique story possible. You each will have a piece of my heart, soul, and my loop forever.”

Producer Barbra Whitman echoed similar sentiments in an additional statement to Deadline.

“Bringing A Strange Loop to Broadway has been extraordinary. Michael R. Jackson is one of the most important voices of this generation,” she said.

“We’re thrilled that so many enthusiastic audience members have been able to experience his monumental musical. We look forward to having more theatre lovers come see the show in its final weeks.”

Directed by Stephen Brackett and co-produced by Jennifer Hudson, A Strange Loop follows a young Black writer who grapples “with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes.”

The synopsis adds: “Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble.”

Since its debut, the show has garnered rave reviews from critics and Broadway enthusiasts for its meta style and heartfelt musical numbers about queer identity and self-love.

Alongside its critical acclaim, the show has also earned numerous accolades, including the Tony award for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical.

Jackson’s groundbreaking musical also took home the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama in a Distinguished Play.