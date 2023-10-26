“This is everything”: Fans react to Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo’s paparazzi moment

Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo are hanging out – and it has sent fans into a bit of a frenzy.
On 24 October, the pair were spotted out in New York City. The reason for the meet-up is not yet known, however the vibes seem immaculate.
Fans and the internet alike have gone hysterical with speculation around the rendezvous. One fan said: “Whatever is happening between them, even if it’s nothing, I love it.”
Another fan added: “idk if they’re friends or lovers but this is everything.”
Their paparazzi moment comes a few months after Pedro posted a heart-eyed emoji on Omar’s LOEWE photoshoot.
Pedro, has long been categorised as the internet’s “Daddy” and has starred in a series of LGBTQIA+ films.
The actor is set to star in Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls, released on 23 February in the US and 15 March in the UK.
The lesbian road-trip comedy written by Coen and Tricia Cooke follows Jamie, “an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up.
“In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”
Earlier this year, Pedro starred in HBO’s The Last of Us.
The post-apocalyptic drama has been renewed for a second season after receiving widespread critical acclaim for the chemistry between Pedro and co-star Bella Ramsey, alongside the LGBTQIA+ characters and tender narrative.
Pedro was also featured alongside Ethan Hawke as a queer gunslinger in the short Western film Stranger Way of Life.
Omar, a singer-songwriter, released his debut studio album Ivory last year to praise. Earlier this month, he released his fourth EP, Live for Me.
Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo spotted together recently. https://t.co/2eekIqkt70
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2023
Scroll down for more fan reactions.
wait omar apollo was just at my school so im literally one person away from pedro pascal rn https://t.co/grFaMxGFne
— emily 🤍 (@filmrrykisses) October 25, 2023
idk if they're friends or lovers but this is everything https://t.co/hxKF3jkwOB
— mack (@macckklemoree) October 25, 2023
whatever is happening between them even if it's nothing I love it. https://t.co/BAd8W41jH5
— ★ Jas ★ (@jealx_centaine) October 25, 2023
nah i was gonna say something absolutely feral https://t.co/V9yc3fxz1E
— ♡ ched’r pepper fan account (@malwarebimbo) October 26, 2023
SHOULD BE ME INSTEAD https://t.co/vvEZ80b6pS pic.twitter.com/rYj5Tyb3K0
— tomás (@tomfidalgo) October 25, 2023
idk who id wanna be in this situation rn,, both the lomls 🫶🏽 https://t.co/3XUH2pNFzL pic.twitter.com/90Ab7pZwm4
— phx ❀ ™ (@_phx__) October 25, 2023
HIS JEANS MY HEART STOPPED https://t.co/7PeV2fExue
— anna 🍓 (@thecrybabydiet) October 26, 2023
i love it. https://t.co/dq6Q3zrpVB
— DESIRAE (@trashdez) October 26, 2023
who introduced my side pieces to each other!??? https://t.co/uro3HjldCd
— The Notorious E.L.I (@eleeazer) October 25, 2023
Now I heard from a friend of a friend 👀 https://t.co/Cna8uKxZ8w
— Helen S (@HelenChosenone) October 25, 2023