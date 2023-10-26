“This is everything”: Fans react to Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo’s paparazzi moment

Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo are hanging out – and it has sent fans into a bit of a frenzy.

On 24 October, the pair were spotted out in New York City. The reason for the meet-up is not yet known, however the vibes seem immaculate.

Fans and the internet alike have gone hysterical with speculation around the rendezvous. One fan said: “Whatever is happening between them, even if it’s nothing, I love it.”

Another fan added: “idk if they’re friends or lovers but this is everything.”

Their paparazzi moment comes a few months after Pedro posted a heart-eyed emoji on Omar’s LOEWE photoshoot.

Pedro, has long been categorised as the internet’s “Daddy” and has starred in a series of LGBTQIA+ films.

The actor is set to star in Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls, released on 23 February in the US and 15 March in the UK.

The lesbian road-trip comedy written by Coen and Tricia Cooke follows Jamie, “an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up.

“In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

Earlier this year, Pedro starred in HBO’s The Last of Us.

The post-apocalyptic drama has been renewed for a second season after receiving widespread critical acclaim for the chemistry between Pedro and co-star Bella Ramsey, alongside the LGBTQIA+ characters and tender narrative.

Pedro was also featured alongside Ethan Hawke as a queer gunslinger in the short Western film Stranger Way of Life.

Omar, a singer-songwriter, released his debut studio album Ivory last year to praise. Earlier this month, he released his fourth EP, Live for Me.

Scroll down for more fan reactions.