The latest Saturday Night Live! episode was filled with LGBTQIA+ moments and steamy makeout sessions.
On 20 January, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi made his highly anticipated debut as the guest host of the long-running sketch comedy show.
Wasting no time to charm viewers, everyone’s favourite “babygirl” started his opening monologue with a cheeky shoutout to his hit film Saltburn.
“So, uh, you might know me from Saltburn, not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks. Like this scene,” he joked before a clip from Barry Keoghan’s erotic grave scene popped up on the screen.
“Yeah, I was the one in the grave. But if you saw the movie, thank you. If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry. And if you saw the movie with your girlfriend, you’re welcome.”
After a silly Q&A session featuring a bevvy of SNL cast members, Elordi kicked off the show with the first sketch, “Crown Your Short King.”
Like the popular Bachelor franchise, the fictional show saw Tiffany (Chloe Fineman) reflecting on which “tiny bachelor” she would choose.
However, before selecting her suitor, the show’s host announced that a new taller contestant, Jackson (Elordi), would be entering the competition.
Despite him still having a girlfriend, asking for $200,000, and being a toxic person, Fineman’s character chooses Jackson due to his height, who then proceeds to pick up the former and heavily make out with her.
The steamy moment was an immediate hit with Elordi fans, with one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: “Jacob Elordi (6’5″) literally carrying Chloe Fineman while they make out in an SNL sketch…it hurts to see others live out your dreams.”
Jacob Elordi (6’5”) literally carrying Chloe Fineman while they make out in an SNL sketch…it hurts to see others live out your dreams pic.twitter.com/KK8yTGYSe1
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 21, 2024
Alongside Elordi’s hot makeout session, the episode featured some iconic queer moments from musical guest and Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp.
In sketch spoofing lip readers, the ‘Pretty Girls’ singer made a cameo as a “little lesbian intern” for Bowen Yang and Elordi’s characters.
When asked why she was interning, the Sex Lives of College Girls star joked that it was due to her not having any media training.
“I’ve been going absolutely off in every single interview lately, so now I have to do 40 hours of court-ordered media training,” she teased.
Rapp also captivated LGBTQIA+ viewers when she performed ‘Snow Angel’ and her smash hit single ‘Not My Fault,’ with the iconic Megan thee Stallion.
Lastly, the jam-packed SNL episode featured a surprise Mean Girls (2004) and Mean Girls: the Musical crossover, when the OG Regina George, Rachel McAdams, introduced Rapp’s final performance of the night.
RENEÉ RAPP AND MEGAN THEE STALLION PERFORMING THEIR SONG “NOT MY FAULT” ON #SNL TONIGHT (FULL) pic.twitter.com/FHwKpoQCK0
— ve ❧ (@szalishhh) January 21, 2024
Shortly after the episode aired, fans took to social media to express their excitement over the Rapp, Elordi and McAdam’s appearances.
One person on X tweeted: “Rachel McAdams and Reneé Rapp blowing each other kisses during Jacob Elordi’s SNL goodbyes…I love my Regina Georges.”
Another viewer commented: “They really got Jacob Elordi, Renee Rapp, Rachel Mcadams, & Megan thee stallion in one room ohhh they ate with this one.”
A third fan added: “And if you kick every bisexual out of the country… who will tune into your Jacob Elrodi reneé rapp episode snl.”
It’s safe to say this week’s SNL episode was one for the LGBTQIA+ books.
