The Wilds: Watch the season two trailer of Amazon’s queer survival series

Amazon Prime Video has released the official season two trailer of the young adult survival series The Wilds.

The Wilds is Amazon’s latest venture which follows a group of teenage girls who end up stranded on an island following a plane crash. This series may seem eerily similar to Lord of the Flies, but it holds a surprising twist.

At the end of the first season (spoilers ahead!), the girls on the island found their struggle to be part of a social experiment. However, despite the new revelation, the eight girls had been unable to find their way off the island.

The new season two trailer hints at gripping new developments, including new islanders -another island for a group of similar-aged boys- who must also fight to stay alive.

Amazon Prime’s second instalment of The Wilds will be exclusively available to stream on 6 May.

The Wilds is created by writer and executive producer Sarah Streicher who previously worked on past projects such as Marvel’s Daredevil.

In the lead up to the new season, Amazon teased the next events of the show online: “8 girls. 8 boys. Will everyone make it out alive? I think some of us already know that answer.”

8 girls. 8 boys. Will everyone make it out alive? I think some of us already know that answer. #TheWilds season 2 starts streaming on @PrimeVideo May 6th. pic.twitter.com/RmVZ0tLVsc — The Wilds (@thewildsonprime) April 6, 2022

Viewers of the show have begun reacting to the new trailer release. One fan posted: ”

the wilds season 2 looks good…I fear they’re dragging me back… pic.twitter.com/i5mEGCTqlQ — patty (@_pattybab_) April 6, 2022

actually anything the girls do in the wilds season 2 i will be defending because i would probably go insane too if i was stuck in a island with men — lia (@lesbiankanej) April 6, 2022

“the wilds season 2 trailer drops in 5 minutes” pic.twitter.com/cpKga8N8Bj — Jordy 🌱 (@RED3CORAT3) April 6, 2022

PLEASE SOMEONE TALK TO ME ABOUT THE WILDS SEASON 2 TRAILER — Angela (Taylor’s Version) (@mirrorballdisco) April 7, 2022

You can watch season two of the trailer here or below.