The Twitter account for The Walking Dead just ended homophobic viewers

“There is no place in our fandom for hateful discrimination or willful ignorance.”

The Walking Dead have just responded to homophobic viewers in the best possible way.

On the official Twitter account for the franchise’s most recent spin-off, World Beyond, a representative condemned intolerant bigots who took issue with the relationship between Nico Tortorella and Jellani Alladin’s characters.

“Hi, hello. If LGBTQ+ characters on television (or anywhere) make you uncomfortable or angry, please unfollow us,” they wrote.

“While we also encourage you to look within and be more accepting, know that there is no place in our fandom for hateful discrimination or willful ignorance. Thank you.”

Sadly, anti-gay viewers still felt the need to object to the romance, with one ridiculous commentator stating: “It doesn’t bother me, but the amount of them that are on the show (s) is unrealistic.”

Another wrote: “I don’t really care one way or other because it’s not my life so idc but don’t ask me to march or support it either because I won’t. I’m pretty neutral on it.”

However, the positive comments far outweighed the negative. In the words of one fan, “Sad that we are still living in a society where producers ‘need to warn viewers’ that LGBTQ+ characters are going to be featured in a TV show.

“If you stop watching for that reason, then you are neither a true fan of the show or a decent human being.”

One user said the statement made them “proud” as a long-time fan of The Walking Dead franchise, because the show has “always been about equality in a dying world” and expressed that “love will always win”.

In an interview on the Talk Dead to Me podcast, Alladin – who plays the lover of Tortorella’s character Felix – praised the show for showcasing that LGBTQ+ relationships are no “different than any other kind of relationship”.

“They have the same struggles, they have the same complexities, they get mad at each other, they love each other just as hard,” he said.

Sharing the tweet on his account, Alladin added: “Forever this. Proud to be back at work on @TWDWorldBeyond and bring this LGBTQIA relationship to life. LETS GIVE EM SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT @NicoTortorella.”

The first season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond premiered last year on Amazon Prime and ran for ten episodes. It will conclude with its upcoming sophomore season.