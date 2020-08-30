The New Mutants director slams “embarrassing” same-sex kiss in Star Wars

The kiss between two minor space pilots earned ire from the LGBTQ+ community.

During press for the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, LGBTQ+ fans were promised some representation. However, when it came to it, the moment was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kiss between two minor space pilots, one of whom was even unnamed.

Although some were pleased with the representation, it earned a lot of ire due to how minor the characters involved were, particularly as many fans were shipping major characters Finn and Poe Dameron, and the potential romance between the two had gotten the support of Poe’s actor, Oscar Isaac.

Speaking to TooFab, the director of The New Mutants, Josh Boone, took a shot at the film, calling it an “embarrassing moment” of LGBTQ+ representation, and something he believes his film will avoid as it explores the romance between Danielle Moonstar / Mirage and Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane.

“It was just somebody in the background and [the filmmakers] were like, ‘We’ll put out articles as if this is something you should pay attention to,'” Boone said of the kiss.

And speaking of his hopes for the same-sex relationship in his film, Boone said: “I’m a big Joss Whedon fan, I’m a big Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan. They did this in the ’90s already, but they did it on television.