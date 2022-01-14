10 of the most anticipated LGBTQ+ books of 2022

We all know reading is fundamental so it’s time to put that mantra into practice. We’ve whipped up a grand list of books that will pack your 2022 reading list with fun reads, nerdy stats and keen insight into LGBTQ+ struggles. Fear not, it won’t all be hard-hitting stuff, but there’s always space for some anti-racism reads and educational texts to keep our brains ticking. So, whether you’re looking for a light read on the tube or a deep dive into how to be an ally, GAY TIMES has got you covered.

It’s 2022 and it’s time our bookshelves reflected the diverse creativity of our community. Keep reading to find out 10 of our top recommended reads to expect this year.

Transitional: How To Live Your Authentic Life by Munroe Bergdorf

Release date: TBC September 2022

GAY TIMES cover star Munroe Bergdorf is known for being an outspoken activist and a pioneering voice in the LGBTQ+ community. In her debut book, Bergdorf steps further outside of herself to humanise the fight for trans rights and to reveal more of herself. The writer unpacks the nuances of being in transition and what this means for each of us. A powerful beginning, Transitional is just the start for Bergdorf.

Queer Data by Kevin Guyan

Release date: January 2022

A comprehensive look into stats and figures, Kevin Guyan’s book critically explores how data can be used and examined. When it comes to the LGBTQ+ community, the author rightly points out how data pertaining to our community is often misrepresented by straight washing or even overlooked. This book takes a bold look at how incomplete sums of data impact everyday lives and what must be done to combat this. An accessible read, Queer Data is a must-read to understand why reliable data is necessary to ensure the improvement of everyday LGBTQ+ people, policies, and activist causes.

In Transit: Being Non-Binary in a World of Dichotomies by D.E. Anderson

Release date: July 2022

A non-binary, queer writer from Minneapolis, they have written two novels Damaged Good and Problematic. Both books have been praised for their LGBTQ+ themes and writing styles. Their new book will be an exploration and what it means to be non-binary. From the language to history, Anderson takes a look at the experience of being non-binary in a cisnormative society.

The First To Die At The End by Adam Silvera

Release date: October 2022

The best selling author of They Both Die at the End is back with an exciting young adult prequel. For fans of the original hit and gripping teen fiction, Silvera’s novel follows the lives of new lovers before a string of life-changing events. While not much else has been relieved about the highly anticipated plot, we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before the buzz hits TikTok and BookTok fans are all over the upcoming novel.

Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart

Release date: April 2022

From the author of Shuggie Bain, Young Mungo is Douglas’ second novel that follows the lives of two working-class men from two different Christian backgrounds. The author’s second book treads familiar ground as it revisits the similar powerful themes unearthed in his first novel, however, Young Mungo captures its own distinct and unique romance of a cross-faith love story. A book that promising powerful, moving and sensitive moments, Young Mungo is sure to be on everyone’s reading list.