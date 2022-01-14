10 of the most anticipated LGBTQ+ books of 2022

We all know reading is fundamental so it’s time to put that mantra into practice. We’ve whipped up a grand list of books that will pack your 2022 reading list with fun reads, nerdy stats and keen insight into LGBTQ+ struggles. Fear not, it won’t all be hard-hitting stuff, but there’s always space for some anti-racism reads and educational texts to keep our brains ticking. So, whether you’re looking for a light read on the tube or a deep dive into how to be an ally, GAY TIMES has got you covered.
It’s 2022 and it’s time our bookshelves reflected the diverse creativity of our community. Keep reading to find out 10 of our top recommended reads to expect this year.
Transitional: How To Live Your Authentic Life by Munroe Bergdorf
Release date: TBC September 2022
GAY TIMES cover star Munroe Bergdorf is known for being an outspoken activist and a pioneering voice in the LGBTQ+ community. In her debut book, Bergdorf steps further outside of herself to humanise the fight for trans rights and to reveal more of herself. The writer unpacks the nuances of being in transition and what this means for each of us. A powerful beginning, Transitional is just the start for Bergdorf.
Queer Data by Kevin Guyan
Release date: January 2022
A comprehensive look into stats and figures, Kevin Guyan’s book critically explores how data can be used and examined. When it comes to the LGBTQ+ community, the author rightly points out how data pertaining to our community is often misrepresented by straight washing or even overlooked. This book takes a bold look at how incomplete sums of data impact everyday lives and what must be done to combat this. An accessible read, Queer Data is a must-read to understand why reliable data is necessary to ensure the improvement of everyday LGBTQ+ people, policies, and activist causes.
In Transit: Being Non-Binary in a World of Dichotomies by D.E. Anderson
Release date: July 2022
A non-binary, queer writer from Minneapolis, they have written two novels Damaged Good and Problematic. Both books have been praised for their LGBTQ+ themes and writing styles. Their new book will be an exploration and what it means to be non-binary. From the language to history, Anderson takes a look at the experience of being non-binary in a cisnormative society.
The First To Die At The End by Adam Silvera
Release date: October 2022
The best selling author of They Both Die at the End is back with an exciting young adult prequel. For fans of the original hit and gripping teen fiction, Silvera’s novel follows the lives of new lovers before a string of life-changing events. While not much else has been relieved about the highly anticipated plot, we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before the buzz hits TikTok and BookTok fans are all over the upcoming novel.
Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart
Release date: April 2022
From the author of Shuggie Bain, Young Mungo is Douglas’ second novel that follows the lives of two working-class men from two different Christian backgrounds. The author’s second book treads familiar ground as it revisits the similar powerful themes unearthed in his first novel, however, Young Mungo captures its own distinct and unique romance of a cross-faith love story. A book that promising powerful, moving and sensitive moments, Young Mungo is sure to be on everyone’s reading list.
Supporting Trans People of Colour by Sabah Choudrey
Release date: January 2022
A thorough and well-researched book, Sabah Choundrey uses data, studies and surveys to provide information on how to support the rights of the trans community. Spotlighting trans people of colour, Choudrey focuses on how their community is often overlooked and works towards a space of intersectionality and representation. Through their findings, the activist establishes how safe, inclusive spaces can be made to ensure trans people of colour can receive the rights and services rightfully deserved. Supporting Trans People of Colour is a must-read.
Queer Up: An Uplifting Guide to LGBTQ+ Love, Life and Mental Health by Alexis Caught
Release date: January 2022
New things can be daunting and Alexis Caught knows exactly what this is like. In his new book, the author has pulled together a unique guide supporting LGBTQ+ youth exploring their identity. Whether you are a member of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally looking to learn more, Caught covers topics from mental health, sex, relationships and more to support audiences in an educational and reassuring manner. For those that want to learn more or seeking a little bit of friendly guidance, this is the book for you.
Burning My Roti: Breaking Barriers as a Queer Indian Woman by Sharan Dhaliwal
Release date: February 2022
Written by Burnt Roti magazine creator Sharan Dhaliwal, Burning My Roti is a memoir and guide exploring everything from sexuality, mental health to appearance from a prominent South Asian voice. Burning My Roti sees Dhaliwal run through her personal experience while offering advice to other LGBTQ+ people.
The Black Agenda: Bold Solutions for a Broken System by Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman
Release date: February 2022
Opoku-Agyeman compiles a powerful collection of essays written by Black authors covering topics from healthcare, policy, climate change, criminal justice, education and more. The Black Agenda tackles systemic and institutional issues and draws on nuanced, thoughtful perspectives of how these existing practices impacted the Black community. Each writer offers insightful solutions to these issues and an accessible, easy to understand manner. The Black Agenda is an illuminating non-fiction read that introduces audiences to a diverse range of writers and important conversations on pressing socio-economic issues affecting the Black community.
Outrageous! by Paul Baker: The Story of Section 28 and Britain’s Battle for LGBT
Education
Release date: January 2022
An impassioned reminder of history, Baker reflects on the moment Section 28 passed. Entrenched in fascinating anecdotes, political background and key LGBTQ+ voices (Ian McKellen, Michael Cashman, and Angela Mason), Outrageous! is a literature staple for both the community and allies. Baker pulls off a vast education book that will continue to teach generations about the dark era of prejudice that hid behind the vicious law and how activists (and the general community) worked tirelessly to overcome it.