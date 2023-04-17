The Idol: Here’s when HBO’s highly-anticipated new show premieres

HBO has unveiled the release date alongside a provocative new trailer for their upcoming drama The Idol.

Created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, the series will star Lily-Rose Depp as a pop star whose last tour was “derailed” after a nervous breakdown.

The series will follow a “determined” Jocelyn as she aims to “claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America”.

“Her passions are reignited by Tedros (The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past,” the synopsis continues. “Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

The Idol boasts an ensemble cast, with Depp and The Weeknd joined by Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Kim, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

According to HBO, the series will air on Sunday 4 June after premiering at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which takes place in May.

The Idol has faced significant changes regarding its crew and creative direction. Last year, the show’s first director Amy Seimetz exited the series and was replaced by Levinson shortly after, as reported by Variety.

“The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show, and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO then said in a statement.

“The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

A Rolling Stone report from earlier this year claimed The Idol went “wildly, disgustingly off the rails” and was a “shitshow” behind the scenes.

Shortly after the exposé, The Weeknd tweeted “@RollingStone did we upset you?” alongside a clip from the show in which his character criticises the magazine.

“So Rolling Stone came back to us about a cover, and I think it’s worth pursuing,” Levy’s character says, to which Tedros responds: “Rolling Stone, aren’t they a little irrelevant?”

Watch the brand new trailer here or below.