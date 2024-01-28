“The grandest gift”: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo wrap up filming for Wicked

Attention Wicked fans! The highly anticipated two-part movie musical has finally wrapped filming.

On 27 January, director John M Chu confirmed the exciting news with a heartwarming Instagram post.

“Thank you to the massive crew and cast and @universalpictures pictures for supporting the most ambitious cinematic production I have ever been a part of or, frankly, ever witnessed,” he wrote, alongside black and white photos of the cast and crew.

“We built real Munchkinland! A multi-level Shiz University Campus! I walked and shopped in a real Emerald City and met the actual Wizard head that moved in realtime!”

Towards the end of his statement, Chu thanked his talented cast – including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Johnathan Bailey – for delivering incredible performances, adding that his “jaw has been on the floor” and his “heart in the clouds” since filming began.

“Cameras began rolling here in London in November of 2022 and now in January 2024 our principal photography is officially wrapped. Whew. Exhale,” he added.

Erivo echoed similar sentiments in a separate statement, describing the film and her role as Elphaba as a “grand gift.”

“I’ve been trying to think of what I’d say when this day finally came, and I’m failing miserably, because honestly there aren’t enough words to fully express what this experience has meant to me, so I’ll leave you with this,” Erivo wrote.

“The universe will take things away to make space for the grand gifts it has waiting for us. THIS moment, this film, these people, this cast, this crew, this director, my Glinda, were the Grandest gift I could ever have asked for, and I am eternally grateful for the chance to bring you This Elphie.”

As for Grande, who will be starring as Glinda, the ‘Yes and?’ singer reflected on her Wicked journey across numerous statements, including one Instagram post quoting the musical’s hit song ‘For Good.’

“like a handprint on my heart,” she wrote alongside a photo of her wearing Glinda’s iconic costume.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for the exciting film adaptations to hit cinemas. Wicked: Part 1 and Part 2 are set for release in November 2024 and November 2025, respectively.

The recent update comes a couple of months after Bailey – who’s set to play Fiyero Tigelaar, teased that the two new films will “blow everyone’s mind.”

“I think fans of the original musical should prepare to get their minds blown,” he told E! News in November 2023.

“It’s such a psychologically rich material. And we know it as really exciting theater with an incredible score and amazing numbers, but when you put it on film, the reality of these characters and nuances of their psychology, it’s just going to blow everyone’s mind.”

Based on Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel of the same name, the two-part epic musical fantasy will explore how the misunderstood green-skinned Elphaba Thropp became the Wicked Witch of the West; as well as her unlikely friendship with the future “Good Witch” of Oz, Glinda Upland.

Additional cast members include Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp and Bowen Yang as Pfannee.