The first trailer for Kristen Stewart’s LGBTQ+ Christmas film is finally here

Happiest Season has received a trailer, and it’s full of festive queer.

The Clea DuVall-led rom-com follows the story of Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis), a lesbian couple who attend the latter’s annual family Christmas party.

There, Abby discovers that Harper hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, with supporting players including Mary Steenburgen (Elf), Victor Garber (Alias), Alison Brie (Community), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Ana Gasteyer (Mean Girls).

In an interview with People, DuVall – who also has a minor acting role – said the film came to fruition because she had “never” seen her story represented in the Christmas genre.

“Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective,” she explained, to which Stewart added: “I’ve wished to see a gay Christmas rom-com my whole life.

“I’m so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world. We couldn’t have had a better more loving pack of weirdos supporting each other on this one. Had an absolute blast.”

Due to COVID, Happiest Season is skipping cinemas for a digital release.