The Fashion Awards 2020 honourees have finally been announced

It was a fashionable night to remember!

The honourees for the Fashion Awards 2020 have finally been announced.

The British Fashion Council unveiled the winners during last night’s show, which was hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the ceremony was hosted virtually this year.

Introduced via a 30-minute film, each honouree was recognized for their contribution to one of the four categories – Community, Creativity, Environment. and People.

Innovative designer Kenneth Ize was amongst the honourees for the Community category. He was selected for his support of weavers, artisans, and design groups across Nigeria. His celebration of black culture and the LGBTQ+ community was also acknowledged and praised.

Edward Enninful was honoured in the People category for his amazing contribution to British Vogue as it’s editor-in-chief as well as creating diverse and educational covers that have started much-needed conversations in the fashion world.

Graces Wales Bonner, Kim Jones, Jonathan Anderson, Riccardo Tisci, and Burberry and Stella McCartney were also amongst the honourees.

On top of giving flowers to the 20 fashion trailblazers, the BFC also highlighted 50 of the most creative and inspiring up-and-coming talents with their NEW WAVE: Celebrities 2020 list.

We can’t wait to see what the fashion industry and its creatives have planned for the new year.

Get to know all 20 of the honorees below.