Tegan and Sara release new holiday single for the Happiest Season movie soundtrack

It’s a Christmas miracle!

In light of the impending Christmas season, Tegan and Sara have released their brand new track Make You Mine This Season, which will be featured in the upcoming film Happiest Season.

The new track is the first bit of new music the duo has released since their 2019 release of Hey, I’m Just like You.

With its electro-pop production, sweet lyrics, and a dash of holiday cheer Make You Mine This Season is the perfect queer holiday anthem.

Tegan and Sara are one of the 11 artists and songwriters that are featured on the upcoming soundtrack. Other artists include Shea Diamond, Jake Wesley Rogers, Kennedi, LP, Anne-Marie, Bebe Rexha, Sia, Brandy Clark, Carlie Hanson, and more.

Speaking on the upcoming project producer Justin Tranter states: “To be given the honor to help create a holiday soundtrack that everyone can enjoy but celebrates LGBTQ talent is an actual dream come true for me!”

He continued: “There are LGBTQ artists or songwriters on every original song. The soundtracks focus is on LBTQ women to pay tribute to the brilliant queer woman who co-wrote and directed the movie, I hope we did you proud Clea!”

Happiest Season follows the story of Abby (Kristen Stewart), who plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) while attending Harper’s annual Christmas party, only to discover that she hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.

It also stars Mary Steenburgen (Elf), Victor Garber (Alias), Alison Brie (Community), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), and Ana Gasteyer (Mean Girls).

Happiest Season will debut 25 November on Hulu.