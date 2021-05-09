SNL regular Bowen Yang and comedian Joel Kim Booster open up about the origins of their friendship in a new interview.

Taking to Booster’s podcast, Joy F*ck Club, the two dive into how they were first introduced by a white mutual friend.

“[Th friend] literally said the words, ‘You’re both gay and Asian, and do comedy. You should be friends,” Booster explained.

“I believe we put off meeting [for] a full calendar year, if not longer. Because we were so stubborn – I was immediately suspicious.”

Yang agreed with Booster, stating: “I was immediately turned off. When we finally did get together it was like. ‘Oh, this is so much better than trying to forge a path as the only one.”

During the podcast, Booster confided in Yang, that he was his first gay Asian friend.

“I think [you’re] the first other gay Asian friend that I have ever had. I think meeting you and becoming friends with you affected the trajectory of my own life in the ways I saw myself,” he exclaimed.