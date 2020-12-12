Shawn Mendes sends apology after misgendering Sam Smith

“We’re all learning together”

During this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event, Shawn Mendes introduced Sam Smith and their performance using the wrong pronouns.

The Treat You Better singer swiftly took to his Instagram story acknowledging the mistake stating: “Oh @samsmith I’m so sorry for referring to you as a “he” for your jingle ball introduction. It absolutely slipped my mind.”

He continued: “Won’t happen again…Sending you so much love! Also, you absolutely are one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Smith then went on reply back via their Instagram Story, accepting Mendes’s apology.

“We’re all learning together, Happy holidays, all my love xx,” they said.

Sam Smith came out as “non-binary genderqueer” during an interview with Jameela Jamil, where they said they “flow somewhere in between” male and female, and now Sam has announced they wish to use they/them pronouns instead of he/him.

“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM. After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” they wrote.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it!

“I understand there will be many mistakes and misgendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”