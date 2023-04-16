Sarah Paulson reflects on decades-long friendship with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson has opened up about her heartwarming friendship with Pedro Pascal.

If you’re a fan of The Last of Us, Game of Thrones or The Mandalorian, then chances are you’ve heard of the talented Pascal.

In recent years, the beloved actor has reached new heights of success due to his critically acclaimed performances, loveable personality, and status as the internet’s new “daddy.”

While some pop culture enthusiasts have just started to notice Pascal’s talent, his close friend of three decades, Paulson, has always been privy to his undeniable star power.

In Pascal’s recent cover story for Esquire, the Ratched star opened up about their strong friendship and his early days as an upcoming actor.

“He’s talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself,” she revealed.

At the start of his career, the Narcos actor had only booked a few TV jobs on shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Touched by an Angel and NYPD Blue.

When reflecting on Pascal’s status as one of Hollywood’s “It Boys”, Paulson told the news outlet: “It’s just so psychotic. [Now] everybody wants a piece of him.”

Towards the end of her statement, the Ocean 8 star gave further insight into why the 48-year-old actor has garnered such a strong worldwide fanbase.

“You just want him to succeed. And that, to me, I feel, is the sign of a major movie star. I’m ready for him to take the reins from the guys from romantic comedies past, like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson and all these guys,” she said.

The rest of 2023 is looking to be a booked and busy year for Pascal due to his various film and TV projects – including the highly anticipated queer Western Strange Way of Life.

The film is set to follow a gunslinger named Silva (Pascal) and his complicated relationship with his childhood friend Jake (Ethan Hawke), who’s also a sheriff.

In a statement, the movie’s director Pedro Almodóvar revealed the following details on the plot: “A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake.

“Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen.

“Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship…”

Strange Way of Life is set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023, which takes place 16-27 May.