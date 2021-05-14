Samira Wiley reveals the origin behind naming her daughter George

Samira Wiley opened up about her daughter George and the origins behind her name in a new interview.

Sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel, the new mom gushed about the newborn and revealed that she and Lauren Morelli had the baby four and half weeks ago.

The Handmaids Tale actress also revealed the inspiration behind baby Georges’ name.

“People are very confused, some people, by it,” she said. “We got to teach the new generation about this because I wish that I had some really in-depth story to tell people about George, cause I know that’s what people want and got to give the people what they want.”

Wiley went on to reveal that she and Morelli picked the name because they thought it was cute.

“I just think it’s really cute. I tried to do some research, I found out in the 1800s it was a girls name, but people don’t believe me when I say that,” she explained.