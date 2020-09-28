Sam Smith opens up about their upcoming heartbreak album

Earlier this month, acclaimed pop singer Sam Smith announced their third album, Love Goes, which is set to come out late next month.

The British singer-songwriter unveiled their new record over social media, which was written across two years: “This album marks a time of experimentation and self discovery in my life. I wrote this from the age of 26-28 and it’s been one hell of a ride.”

Alongside the tweet, the artist posted a letter which broke down the inspiration and insight behind the upcoming album.

“Every time I went to the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations. The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and FUN,” they wrote.

“My love for music is so broad and all of my musical guilty pleasures became pleasures. No guilt, no shame, just the love of singing and creating and dancing.”

During a recent chat on Capital Breakfast, they opened up about their two-year relationship with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn.

“In the album before, I would speak about love, and I would really linger on the pain. This album was more like, ‘I’m heartbroken. I need to get in the studio, and I don’t want to talk about it; I just want to dance’,” they told to radio show.

“And then we ended up dancing and I talk it through dancing a little bit. So it is a break-up album but it’s more like shake them off, dance them away.”

This said, the album won’t all be doom and gloom. In fact, earlier this year, the artist said the album would touch on their non-binary identity and told ABC Radio that it would go “deep into exploring my gender, exploring my queerness.”

Love Goes will be out 30 October 2020.