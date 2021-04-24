Ryan Murphy unveils photos from the upcoming Netflix limited series Halston

Ryan Murphy and Ewan McGregor are teaming up for the brand new Netflix limited series Halston.

According to a report from Deadline, the series will follow the legendary fashion designer, Halston, and his rise within the fashion industry.

The official synopsis reads: ” The limited series Halston follows the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ’80s New York – until a hostile take over forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.”

Murphy took to Instagram to share behind the scenes photos of the forthcoming series, with the caption: “He would do anything to make a name for himself. Ewan McGregor IS Halston. ”

Included in the carousel of images are polaroids of the cast in breathtaking ensembles and the official poster for the series.

Murphy fans won’t have to wait too long for the limited series to reach their TV screens.

In his Instagram post, the AHS creator also revealed that the show is expected to premiere on Friday, 14 May 2021.

McGregor will be joined by an ensemble cast that includes Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert, Vera Farmiga as Adele, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin and Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher.

The series will also be directed and executive produced by Daniel Minahan, who is known for his work on True Blood, Deadwood, The L Word and Grey’s Anatomy.

Get ready for a fashionable affair this May.