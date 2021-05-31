Russia gives Disney a warning against distributing LGBTQ+ short film Out

Russia has given Disney a warning against releasing the LGBTQ+ short film Out in the country.

According to a report from Reuters, Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor sent Disney a letter warning them that the film “denies family values and promotes non-traditional sexual relationships” to children.

The film follows Greg and Manuel a same-sex relationship getting ready to move in with each other. When Greg’s parents come to help him move, chaos ensues as he ends up swapping bodies with his dog while attempting to hide his sexuality.

This isn’t the first time that Russian censors have pushed back against inclusive Disney projects.

In the 2020 film Onward, a nine-word sentence that features Officer Specter mentioning her girlfriend’s daughter was removed.

Other films like Rocketman and the Avengers: Endgame also suffered censorship due to their gay content.

Even though same-sex relationships are legal, Russia does have a law banning the release of “propaganda on non-traditional sexual relations.”

Since the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation went into effect Human Rights groups have spoken out against the harmful law.

In 2018, a report from the Human Rights Campaign, titled: “No Support: Russia’s ‘Gay Propaganda’ Law Imperils LGBT Youth” found that Russia’s “gay propaganda” law had a negative impact on LGBTQ children in the country.

The group interviewed LGBTQ youths living in the country, and found that under the law they were prevented from accessing inclusive education and support services. They also found that the law prevented mental health specialists from offering necessary support.

You can watch the adorable trailer below, or by following this link. And the full short is now available on the Disney+ streaming service.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Related: Report finds that Russia’s ‘gay propaganda’ law is harming children.