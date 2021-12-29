RuPaul explains why he ‘doesn’t get’ Spider-Man: “I think because I’m gay”

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this December, RuPaul explained why he doesn’t get people’s enjoyment of Spider-Man.

As RuPaul discussed how much he enjoyed hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live twice during the summer, Jimmy Kimmel said that his staff all adored having the Drag Race host around.

He even added that he took some of the team out to see Spider-Man: No Way Home “just to try to win them back.”

RuPaul responded: “Really? I know a couple of the guys, a couple of the writers, I asked them, ‘What’s the thing with Spider-Man?’ because I get Superman, I get Wonder Woman, I’ve never gotten Spider-Man.”

Jimmy then asks RuPaul why, to which the latter said: “You know, I think because I’m gay. I think that’s probably it.”

This is questioned by Jimmy, who asks RuPaul why he gets Superman but not Spiderman.

“Well, Superman is really the story of Christ,” RuPaul explained. “It’s the story of an ascendant master. It is the story of the hero with a thousand faces. You’ve heard Joseph Campbell, the philosopher, talk about this. Superman represents the hidden specialness, uniqueness, that each of us has.”

RuPaul then asked the talk show host what the “hidden meaning” behind Spider-Man is that makes the character so appealing to audiences.

“Can I tell you, for real? Here’s what it is,” Jimmy told the star. “Spider-Man’s a kid and so when you’re a kid reading comic books, all the other guys are men. Even Spider-Man is not a man, he’s a little boy, he’s a young kid – so it makes you feel like you could be a superhero too. And, he’s funny which none of the other superheroes were before him. He seems real, whereas Clark Kent’s wearing the glasses and no one recognises him? It’s like, even as a child, you go: ‘Nonsense!’.”