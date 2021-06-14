Ruby Rose recalls being “crucified” at the age of 12 because of her sexuality

John Wick star Ruby Rose recently opened up about the struggles she faced during her coming out journey.
In an interview for Glamour, the Batwoman actress revealed that her childhood was difficult due to her coming out at 12-years-old.
“I didn’t know how to live without being open and honest about my identity,” she explained.
“But I think I was also very young and maybe if I was a little bit older and I realised how homophobic people are, I might not have come out so young.”
Rose went on to say that people at her school thought she was going through a “phase” since she came out in her early teens.
“It’s like ‘you’re 12, it’s a phase’ and it didn’t get taken as seriously,” she said.
“And then by the time everyone realised what that really meant, what being gay meant and what being with women meant, they’d gotten used to the fact that that’s what I am.”
In the interview, Rose also touched on the queer media she consumed growing up, citing The L Word as the first time she saw anyone that looked and felt like her.
“It goes to show how important it is to have a representation in the media,” she explained.
Over the past few years, Rose has become one of the entertainment industry’s most sought after actors with roles in Orange is the New Black, John Wick and Pitch Perfect 3.
The 35-year-old actress continued to make audiences wow as Kate Kane in Battwoman.
However, last year Rose made headlines after announcing her departure from The CW series.
“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” Rose said in a statement at the time.
Later, she admitted: “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now.”
