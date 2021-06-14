Ruby Rose recalls being “crucified” at the age of 12 because of her sexuality

John Wick star Ruby Rose recently opened up about the struggles she faced during her coming out journey.

In an interview for Glamour, the Batwoman actress revealed that her childhood was difficult due to her coming out at 12-years-old.

“I didn’t know how to live without being open and honest about my identity,” she explained.

“But I think I was also very young and maybe if I was a little bit older and I realised how homophobic people are, I might not have come out so young.”

Rose went on to say that people at her school thought she was going through a “phase” since she came out in her early teens.

“It’s like ‘you’re 12, it’s a phase’ and it didn’t get taken as seriously,” she said.

“And then by the time everyone realised what that really meant, what being gay meant and what being with women meant, they’d gotten used to the fact that that’s what I am.”