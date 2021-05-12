Rina Sawayama teases involvement on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica remix album

Rina Sawayama has teased a collaboration with Lady Gaga for her upcoming Chromatica remix album.

The singer slayed the 2021 BRIT Awards as she walked the red carpet in a jaw-dropping purple Balmain gown and her new braces. She continued to gag fans as she was asked about her involvement with the highly-rumoured project.

“Well, the wish is on the internet, and I’ve done my bit, lets just say that,” replied Sawayama. “It’s in the works and it’s a song that was hard to sing with my new braces.”

After the interviewer guessed it was for the song Alice, she admitted, “My s’s are actually fine. It’s my f’s that are a little bit weird,” which prompted the self-professed Gaga stan to conclude that she recorded vocals for Free Woman.

“I don’t know. I don’t know, there’s a lot of f’s in the song…” she responded.

Following the ceremony, Heat World spoke for all of us as they expressed excitement for a Lady Gaga x Rina Sawayama collaboration for the fan-favourite dance anthem. The star quote-tweeted the post with several cheeky emojis.

Yes, we are taking that as OFFICIAL confirmation.

BloodPop, the producer behind Chromatica tracks Stupid Love, Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK), Sine From Above (with Elton John) and the aforementioned Free Woman, teased a remix album in April after asking fans which artists should be involved.

He later confirmed that GAY TIMES cover star Dorian Electra is on the album.

Yes and it’s so good — bl**dp*p (@bloodpop) May 8, 2021

Chromatica was released in 2020 to universal critical acclaim. It spawned three singles: Stupid Love, 911 and Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande), the latter of which topped the charts in several countries including the US and UK.

Rain On Me also won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, becoming Grande’s second and Gaga’s 12th win at the ceremony.

You can listen to the original version of Free Woman here on Apple Music or below.