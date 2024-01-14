Rihanna reveals if she’s a top or bottom, and fans can’t get enough

Rihanna has broken her silence about whether she’s a top or bottom, and fans are living.

On 12 January, the music icon released a new Instagram video series, “Savage Confessions,” to promote her new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection.

While RiRi revealed spicy details regarding her love language and the most savage thing she’s done for love, it was her answer to a sex position question that truly gagged fans.

After reading a card that asked “top or bottom,” the “S&M” singer revealed: “Bottom of course. Disrespect me!

In addition to her iconic answer, the Savage X Fenty Instagram account doubled on the Grammy winner’s statement, writing: “SHE. SAID. WHAT. SHE. SAID. And that’s exactly why this series is called ‘Savage Confessions.'”

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to flock to social media to share their reactions to Rihanna’s empowering statement.

One X user, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “Today I found out Rihanna was a bottom after many daydreams of her topping.”

Another fan posted: “Heard @rihanna is a bottom. It’s WILD she waited til now to say this. I been saying for YEARS that I got big top energy!!”

Some fans also backed Rihanna’s bottom statement by analyzing her astrology.

“Water signs usually cosplay as tops but we all know the truth,” one user commented, with another person adding: “She’s a 12H pisces with a cancer 4H. The fiesty, dominant, entrepreneurial energy yall see is her being ruled by mars as an aries rising.”

Rihanna’s “Savage Confessions” series isn’t the first time she’s been an open book about her sex life.

Back in 2011, she told Rolling Stone: “Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun… That’s fun to me, I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous.

“Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned – you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs. I’d rather have him use his hands.”

You can watch more of Rihanna’s “Savage Confessions” on the Savage X Fenty Instagram account.

Check out more fan reactions below.