Red, White & Royal Blue author teases Alex and Henry’s future

Casey McQuiston, the author of Red, White & Royal Blue, has sent fans into a crazy with her recent comments.

Over the past week, the romance writer has been revealing unknown details about the aforementioned novel, which was recently adapted into an acclaimed Prime Video rom-com, such as Prince Henry and Alex’s interests and hobbies.

In a Thread post about Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of America’s first female president, McQuiston revealed that Freddie Mercury is his favourite “bi icon”, Speak Now is his preferred Taylor Swift era and that he’s a “lifelong fan” of The Killers because of his “formative crush” on lead singer Brandon Flowers.

For Prince Henry, the author shared that “baby Jude Law” was the person she envisioned to play him and that his “gay awakening” was British actor Colin Firth, “but” Colin Firth as Mr Darcy in the 1995 television adaptation of Pride & Prejudice.

Another fun fact: Alex and Henry would appear as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race “in a second if asked” and their favourite winners are Bob the Drag Queen and Sasha Velour, respectively.

The comment that sent fans into the frenzy we mentioned above, however, originated from the fan question: “Do you think Henry proposed or Alex?”

“Cannot answer this one just in case it ends up being a spoiler one day,” responded McQuiston, indicating that she’s not yet finished telling their story and that details of their wedding will soon be told, whether it’s on-screen or on the page.

“Omg! This brings me hope of a book 2 and a movie sequel. My poor heart can’t handle this,” said one fan, while another wrote: “Oh wow. You’re really gonna do us like that?! I’m so excited.”

Since the release of the film, which stars Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry, fans have been demanding a continuation. In an interview with GAY TIMES, director Matthew Lopez even said he’s open to returning for a sequel “if it’s successful and people want more”.

Additionally, Lopez said “everyone in the hair and makeup department” for the film pitched their ideas for a sequel, from “Red, White & Royal Wedding” to “Red, White & Royal Baby”: “I was like, ‘Can we just get through today first, please?’”

Red, White & Royal Blue became the number one movie on Prime Video worldwide, as well as the third most successful rom-com of all time on the streamer.

Following the romance between Alex and Henry, the film received praise for its faithfulness to the source material and the chemistry between Zakhar Perez and Galitzine.

The cast also includes Uma Thurman, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano.

Red, White & Royal Blue is now streaming on Prime Video.