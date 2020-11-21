Rebel Wilson defends Hugh Sheridan after Hedwig and the Angry Inch casting controversy

The musical has since been removed from the 2021 Sydney Festival lineup.

Rebel Wilson is sending support to Australian actor Hugh Sheridan and his casting in Hedwig and The Angry Inch.

Wilson opened up about the situation via her Instagram stating:

“As someone who has met the extraordinary and talented John Cameron Mitchell, seen Neil Patrick Harris play the role brilliantly on Broadway,

“And knows how amazing Hugh Sheridan is as a performer, any producers would be crazy NOT to put Hedwig in Australia with Hugh in it! He’s literally perfect for the role.”

It was reported this month that Sheridan would take on the iconic role of the titular character during the 2021 Sydney Festival.

But shortly after the casting news was announced Sheridan and the play were pulled from the lineup due to backlash from the Queer Artist Alliance Australia.

In the open letter, the group questioned the team’s casting decision saying: “We would like to express our profound sadness and disappointment that trans performers are still fighting for equal opportunities and representation.”

“The choice to cast a cis-gender male as a transgender character is offensive and damaging to the trans-community, and continues to cause genuine stress and frustration amongst trans- and gender-nonconforming performers all across Australia.” the letter continued.