Rachel Levine makes history as first openly transgender official confirmed by Senate

Dr. Rachel Levine has become the first Senate-confirmed transgender federal government official.

Dr. Levine has been confirmed to be assistant secretary of health at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in a 52-48 vote.

All Democratic senators voted in favour of Dr. Levine as well as Republican senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

Dr Levine’s history and understanding of healthcare will be key to her new government role and was a vital aspect of her favorability for the HHS position.

A previous top state health official, specifically as Pennsylvania’s physician general from 2015 to 2017 and, later, as secretary of health from 2018 to 2021, Dr. Levine spent much of her confirmation addressing questions relating to COVID-19 strategy for the Biden Administration.

“Dr. Levine’s nomination represents a historic first for the transgender community in the United States,” said Democrat Equality PAC Co-Chairs Reps. Mark Takano and David Cicilline.

They credited Dr Levine’s commitment to running and endurance against homophobic and transphobic language.

“Through all the transphobic attacks and bigotry that Dr. Levine endured during her confirmation process, she persevered, and the work and her determination paid off. We want to extend our enthusiastic congratulations to Dr. Levine on this amazing achievement and we thank President Biden for his decision to appoint Dr. Levine to this important post.

“As we continue to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we could not think of a better, more capable person to help lead the Department of Health and Human Services.”

Democratic Senator Bob Casey also credited Dr. Levine’s leadership and COVID-19 response in Pennsylvania.

“When COVID-19 came to our state, Dr. Levine’s leadership was marked by clear, science-based communication at her daily briefings,” said Democratic Senator Bob Casey.

Dr. Levine’s confirmation marks the administration’s commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ health and education as well as help tackle the pandemic.

“Dr. Rachel Levine is a remarkable public servant with the knowledge and experience to help us contain this pandemic, and protect and improve the health and well-being of the American people,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said in a statement.

“President-elect Biden and I look forward to working with her to meet the unprecedented challenges facing Americans and rebuild our country in a way that lifts everyone up.”